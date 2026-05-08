Lawsuit Against Will Smith Over Sexual Harassment and Wrongful Termination Dismissed by LA Court

A Los Angeles judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by violinist Brian King Joseph against actor Will Smith, alleging sexual harassment and wrongful termination from Smith's 2025 tour. The judge ruled that Joseph failed to provide sufficient evidence of severe or pervasive misconduct, highlighting the legal challenges in proving workplace harassment claims.

A lawsuit filed by violinist Brian King Joseph against actor Will Smith , alleging sexual harassment and wrongful termination from Smith's 2025 tour, was dismissed by a Los Angeles court on Tuesday.

Joseph, 32, who gained fame as a top-three finalist on America's Got Talent in 2018, was hired to perform for Smith's Based on a True Story tour in 2024 after playing at Smith's home. However, Judge Michael Shultz ruled that Joseph failed to provide sufficient evidence of severe or pervasive misconduct by Smith or his company, Treyball Studios Management.

The judge noted that Joseph's complaint lacked a clear argument that Smith sought to create an abusive work environment after Joseph raised concerns about an incident during a March 2025 tour stop in Las Vegas. Joseph claimed that his hotel room was unlawfully entered by an unknown person who left a suggestive note, along with items including wipes, a beer bottle, a red backpack, HIV medication, an earring, and hospital paperwork.

He reported the incident to hotel security, police, and Smith's management team, fearing someone might return to engage in sexual acts with him. Joseph alleged that he was subsequently shamed by tour management, fired, and replaced, leading to emotional distress, economic loss, and reputational harm. He also suggested that Smith was grooming him for sexual exploitation.

However, Judge Shultz determined that the incident did not alter Joseph's employment conditions, as he reported the issue and requested a room change, and there was no evidence of a severe or pervasive pattern of harassment. The judge gave Joseph and his legal team 30 days to amend their complaint before the case is fully terminated.

Smith's attorney, Allen B. Grodsky, previously denied the allegations, calling them false, baseless, and reckless, and vowed to use all legal means to address the claims. Joseph's lawsuit detailed his professional relationship with Smith, which began in November 2024 when he was invited to Smith's home to play violin. Over time, the two allegedly grew close, with Smith reportedly telling Joseph, 'You and I have such a special connection, that I don't share with anyone else.

' The lawsuit claimed that the relationship soured during the tour's first leg in Las Vegas, where Joseph discovered his hotel room had been entered without forced entry, suggesting someone with access to the room list may have been involved. Despite the dismissal, the case highlights the complexities of workplace harassment claims and the legal standards required to prove such allegations





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