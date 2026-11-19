Stephanie Salazar sues Los Angeles County after baby Ariel died in foster care. Family claims ignored distress signs and delayed notification.

Stephanie Salazar has filed a federal claim against Los Angeles County after her four-month-old daughter, Ariel Salazar, died while in foster care. The infant passed away on October 6, nineteen days after Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services ( DCFS) social workers removed her from the family home.

Removal Triggered by Domestic Dispute

Denisse Gastelum, the attorney representing the Salazar family, stated that social workers unlawfully removed Ariel from her parents' residence on September 17. The intervention occurred following reports of a domestic dispute between the parents. Ms. Salazar recounted that a social worker arrived with a letter stating the child was in danger, despite the mother insisting her daughter was one hundred percent healthy at the time.

Also read Coroner Ruling Reveals Xavier Nungaray-Martinez Initiated Fight Before Suicide

DCFS maintains that when a complaint is received, a social worker is obligated to perform a wellness check to ensure children are not in immediate danger. The department further explained that if an in-person investigation determines a child cannot safely remain at home due to imminent harm, DCFS may initiate removal and file a petition in the Los Angeles County Juvenile Dependency Court.

Alleged Ignored Distress During Care

According to federal government claim documents reviewed by the outlet, the Salazar family asserts that Ariel exhibited persistent and obvious signs of distress throughout the nineteen days she was in foster care. Attorney Gastelum told ABC 7 that these warning signs were ignored by the foster parents, social workers, attorneys, and DCFS as a whole.

Advertisement

Claim documents indicate that Ariel was medically evaluated at an urgent care facility for a fever on September 29. Despite this medical attention, the baby was found unresponsive on October 6 and subsequently died at the hospital. The cause of death remains undetermined two months after the incident.

Family Demands Justice and Transparency

Ms. Salazar expressed profound grief, writing on Facebook that life hit her hard taking her beloved daughter. She stated, 'Every day that passes I miss you so much my beautiful princess from heaven my little angel.' The mother emphasized that she seeks justice to prevent other parents from enduring similar trauma. She plans to file a federal lawsuit against the county early next year.

Attorney Gastelum noted that the Salazar family was not notified of their child's death for more than twenty-four hours. The family is demanding accountability for the alleged negligence and delays that contributed to the tragic outcome.

DCFS Cites Confidentiality Laws

Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services responded to the allegations by citing state confidentiality laws. The department stated that state law prohibits them from disclosing or confirming their possible involvement with families when children fall victim to tragedies. DCFS added that these confidentiality laws protect the privacy of those who may have come into contact with the department while resolving complex family issues. The Daily Mail has reached out to DCFS and Ms. Gastelum for further comment.