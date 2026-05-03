Lawyers Seek Release of 'Butcher of Bosnia' Ratko Mladic Due to Deteriorating Health

Legal representatives for convicted war criminal Ratko Mladic have requested his provisional release from a life sentence in The Hague, citing severe health issues following a stroke. Mladic, 84, was found guilty of genocide and war crimes for his role in the 1995 Srebrenica massacre and other atrocities during the Bosnian War. His lawyers argue that his condition is life-threatening and requires treatment unavailable in prison. The request has sparked controversy, with victims' associations opposing his release and demanding justice for the estimated 100,000 lives lost during the conflict.

Lawyers representing Ratko Mladic , the former Bosnian Serb military commander known as the 'Butcher of Bosnia,' have formally requested his provisional release from a life sentence in The Hague.

The 84-year-old war criminal, convicted of genocide and crimes against humanity in 2017, is reportedly in a critical medical condition following a stroke. His legal team argues that Mladic is in an 'advanced, irreversible medical decline' and requires urgent treatment unavailable in the prison hospital. The motion, filed on April 30, seeks his transfer to Serbia for specialized care, citing his deteriorating health, including sudden aphasia and swallowing difficulties, as confirmed by medical reports.

Mladic’s son, Darko, revealed that his father had suffered a 'silent stroke' earlier this month, based on information from a UN-authorized doctor. The International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) sentenced Mladic to life imprisonment in 2017 for his role in the 1992-1995 Bosnian War, which resulted in an estimated 100,000 deaths.

His crimes included orchestrating the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, where approximately 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys were systematically executed, marking the worst atrocity in Europe since World War II. Despite his conviction, Mladic remains a divisive figure, celebrated by many Serbian and Bosnian Serb officials as a national hero. Survivors and victims' associations have vehemently opposed his release, fearing it could further embolden those who deny or downplay the genocide.

The ICTY’s 2021 appeal upheld his sentence, reaffirming the gravity of his crimes. The Srebrenica massacre, a defining moment of the Bosnian War, unfolded over ten days in July 1995. Serb forces, under Mladic’s command, lured victims with false promises of prisoner exchanges before executing them en masse. Bodies were initially buried in mass graves, later exhumed and scattered to conceal evidence.

Eyewitness accounts describe horrific scenes, including prisoners packed into a sweltering sports hall, where Mladic reportedly addressed them as 'neighbors' before their execution. The international community has condemned the atrocities, but Mladic’s legacy remains contentious, with ongoing debates over historical accountability and justice for survivors. Victims' groups have urged the court to reject his release, emphasizing the need to uphold justice for the atrocities committed under his command





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