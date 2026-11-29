Protesters clashed with police in Biarritz on November 28, 2026, over a billionaire-funded Le Canon Français banquet that left a dozen people wounded.

Protesters clashed with police in Biarritz, a city in southwestern France, on Saturday, November 28, 2026, as demonstrators tried to block the Le Canon Français banquet. The event, which celebrates traditional French cuisine, is financed by the right-wing billionaire Pierre-Édouard Stérin. Rubbish skips and tyres were set on fire during the disorder, and a dozen people were wounded, including seven officers and five protesters.

Organisers said about 2,000 people rallied against the Saturday event in the Basque country in an effort to stop the banquet's 1,500 or so invitees from entering the venue. Police responded with tear gas to disperse the crowd, and some demonstrators threw back lit fireworks. One officer was taken to hospital.

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How the Le Canon Français Banquet Works

Le Canon Français was founded in 2020, and its banquets take place across France. Guests pay €79.99 to attend, wear berets and braces or Alsace dresses, and sing along to the Marseillaise. The format is built around a shared, nationalist-themed celebration of French food and tradition.

Attendees said they were harassed by activists who tried to block them from reaching the dining hall. One unnamed woman told France Info that guests tried to pass through politely but were attacked, knocked and pushed around, and called fascists. The clashes therefore centred on access to the venue rather than on the meal itself.

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Stakeholder Views on the Biarritz Protests

Radical left party La France Insoumise (LFI - France Unbowed) has alleged that the banquets purposefully exclude Muslims and vegetarians by regularly serving pork. The group also says it has evidence of racist chanting and of immigrant staff being insulted, according to reports by the BBC.

Béatrice Larzabal, a trainer at a social work centre, told AFP that she stands for humanist and republican values. She said Le Canon Français is a movement led by Pierre-Édouard Stérin, whom she described as wanting to promote far-right ideas. She added that she was disheartened by the police's use of batons and tear gas.

Speaking to the BFMTV broadcaster, Le Canon Français co-founder Géraud de la Tour denied that the banquets conveyed any political message and criticised the protests. He said families with strollers had been targeted with excrement and urine, and that the organisers had never imagined such a level of violence. Mr Stérin, a self-described Catholic conservative, backs an alliance between the right and far right and has pledged to spend €150million over a decade to shape public debate and back political candidates.

Injuries, Investigation and Political Fallout

Prosecutor Mariel Garrigos said the hospitalised police officer was beaten with a makeshift wooden weapon by an unidentified attacker and would be off work for ten days. Ms Garrigos accused black bloc elements of sowing chaos at the demonstration in an attempt to harm the police. A previous Le Canon Français banquet had already led to an investigation into Nazi salutes allegedly made by attendees.

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Far-right leader Marine Le Pen, seen as the likeliest successor to President Emmanuel Macron, complained of grave violence from the far left. Ms Le Pen wrote that serious acts of violence by the far left were happening all the time and everywhere, and that the authorities must now put a stop to it. Biarritz's mayor, the rugby legend Serge Blanco, condemned the clashes as unacceptable and as a far cry from the values of the Basque country, which he described as a land of hospitality and freedom.