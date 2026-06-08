Le Cordon Bleu Opens First Gulf Campus in Riyadh Under Visionary CEO Mayada Badr

Mayada Badr, CEO of the Saudi Culinary Arts Commission, has secured a partnership to bring the world-renowned Le Cordon Bleu culinary school to Riyadh's Misk City. The 2,000 square meter campus, the first in the Arabian Peninsula, aims to develop Saudi culinary talent by combining classical training with local creativity. Badr, a former Le Cordon Bleu student and celebrated chef behind the Pink Camel restaurants, sees this as a transformative step for Saudi gastronomy, potentially leading to the Kingdom's first Michelin star.

Mayada Badr is a celebrated chef, patisserie owner and cultural ambassador. But it is her role as CEO of the Saudi Culinary Arts Commission , one of 11 sector-specific commissions under the Ministry of Culture, that may be her most consequential yet.

'Food has always been such a huge part of my life since I was a child,' she says. 'I think it is the same way for most of us; it really is a part of our culture. ' But Mayada understands the French passion for food, too. As a child, she dreamed of becoming a chef.

To realize that dream, she enrolled in one of the world's most prestigious cookery schools - Le Cordon Bleu in Paris. Now that same Cordon Bleu school is coming to Riyadh. In 2023, as CEO of the Culinary Arts Commission, Mayada signed a deal with Andre Cointreau, president and CEO of Le Cordon Bleu, and David Henry, CEO of Mohammed bin Salman Nonprofit City.

Otherwise known as Misk City, the campus on the edge of Riyadh is dedicated to developing a new generation of Saudi talent. It is here that the Cordon Bleu school will take its place alongside Misk's existing universities, labs and studios. For Le Cordon Bleu, the 2,000 square meter Riyadh campus is their first school in the Arabian Peninsula and the first in the Gulf. The institution already operates schools across Europe, the Americas, Asia and Australia.

And Mayada is the perfect cheerleader - and a shining example to follow for the would-be chefs heading to Misk. After graduating from Le Cordon Bleu, she worked at Ladurée, followed by an internship at La Bastide Saint-Antoine, a two-Michelin-star restaurant in Grasse, under Jacques Chibois. Naturally skilled in cuisine, she quickly gained a passion - and a huge talent - for pastry.

'For me, it's this special mix between creativity and precision. Pastry is like fine art, enabling me to be very creative,' she says. Back home she opened her phenomenally successful Pink Camel restaurants in Jeddah and AlUla. Soon, her fans gave her a nickname: 'the Queen of Macaroons'.

It's hard not to see the resemblance with another woman whose passion and vision changed the way the arts of fine dining are taught. Marthe Distel, born in 1871, started her career as a journalist through her magazine La Cuisinière Cordon Bleu.

Then, as now, lifestyle magazines found inventive ways of attracting subscribers. Marthe's was to offer cooking lessons with the great chefs of Paris. The informal lessons turned into a formal school: Le Cordon Bleu, or simply 'LCB'. In 1931, two former Paris graduates - Rosemary Hume and Dione Lucas - were granted the right to bring Le Cordon Bleu to London, founding L'Ecole du Petit Cordon Bleu in Chelsea.

Mayada follows in the footsteps of those inspirational women.

'Saudi chefs are already displaying incredible creativity with limited formal training,' she says. 'The foundation of this culinary school will allow them to hone their fundamental and classical skills; which, when deployed with their existing creativity, will create something truly special. ' 'I have little doubt that the Kingdom's first Michelin star will come from a graduate of Le Cordon Bleu in Riyadh.





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Le Cordon Bleu Mayada Badr Saudi Culinary Arts Commission Riyadh Campus Misk City Gastronomy Michelin Star Pink Camel

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