Le Mans 24 Hours 2026: Hypercar Battle Intensifies with Eight Manufacturers

The 94th Le Mans 24 Hours approaches with 62 cars entered, including 18 Hypercars. Ferrari seeks a fourth straight win against stiff competition from Toyota, Cadillac, Alpine, and BMW. The event forms part of the 2026 World Endurance Championship.

The 2026 Le Mans 24 Hours is scheduled for June 10-14, serving as the third round of the FIA World Endurance Championship ( WEC ). This year's race marks the 94th edition of the legendary French endurance classic, held at the iconic Circuit de la Sarthe.

A total of 62 cars are entered, with 18 competing in the premier Hypercar class. The qualifying format will feature the two-part Hyperpole session on Thursday, which determines the starting grid for the 24-hour marathon. Following Hyperpole, night practice will take place, allowing teams to adapt their setups for the challenging conditions of the long race. Eight manufacturers are represented in the Hypercar category, promising intense competition.

Ferrari enters as the three-time defending champion, aiming for an unprecedented fourth consecutive victory. Toyota, returning after a dominant era, has significantly upgraded its prototype, now named the GR010 Hybrid successor, the TR010 Hybrid, to counter its rivals. Cadillac will field three cars, bolstered by an additional entry from Wayne Taylor Racing. Alpine and BMW, both using LMDh chassis, are also strong contenders.

The diversity of manufacturers highlights the technical evolution of top-tier endurance racing. The remainder of the field includes the LMGT3 class, featuring a mix of professional and amateur drivers in GT3-spec machinery. This class adds depth to the grid and underscores the event's global appeal. The test day earlier provided valuable data for teams, though specific lap times are often kept under wraps.

Reporters will be present throughout the week to deliver updates from the paddock, ensuring fans receive comprehensive coverage of every practice, qualifying session, and the grueling race itself





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