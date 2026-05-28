Le Mans' brand-new Motorsport Museum opens doors after colossal project

The Motorsport Museum in Le Mans, France, has opened its doors after a colossal construction project completed within an astonishingly short time frame. The museum achieved the seemingly impossible feat of reopening before the 2026 edition of the Le Mans 24 Hours and aims to become 'the world reference' in motorsport.

Following a colossal project completed in record time, Le Mans ' brand-new Motorsport Museum has opened its doors. The museum achieved the seemingly impossible feat of reopening before the 2026 edition of the Le Mans 24 Hours.

The museum's surface area has doubled, increasing from 5,000m² to 10,000m², and it showcases a breadth and grandeur of the collection, both in number and in historical relevance. The museum's setting also houses 'remarkable pieces', exemplified by the Alley of Heroes, which honours two legends at either end: Michael Schumacher and Henri Pescarolo. The museum aims to become 'the world reference' and offers the general public an unprecedented experience with the ambition of telling the great history of motorsport





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Motorsport Museum Le Mans Automobile Club De L'ouest Formula 1 Indycar Rallying Motorcycling Michel Schumacher Henri Pescarolo World Reference Unprecedented Experience Telling The Great History Of Motorsport

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