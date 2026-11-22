Abigail Howey avoided prison at Leeds Crown Court after assaulting a neighbor with a mug, resulting in a concussion during a family feud.

Abigail Howey, a 32-year-old resident of Town Street in Middleton, has avoided immediate imprisonment after pleading guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm. Leeds Crown Court imposed a suspended sentence following a violent incident in March that resulted in a concussion for the victim.

Details of the March Two Incident

The court heard that the altercation occurred on March 2 when Howey approached the victim, who was the half-sister of Howey's partner. The prosecutor noted that the two women had previously been good friends but had not spoken for some time due to rising tensions involving the victim's brother. Howey began shouting and gesturing from her garden as the victim returned home from work. As the victim attempted to close her front door, Howey forced it open, causing both women to fall inside the property.

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During the subsequent scuffle, a table was flipped over. Howey struck the victim over the head with a mug, causing a concussion. The violence stemmed from a complex family background and heightened tensions that had been building between the involved parties. The prosecution emphasized that the breach of the victim's home and the physical nature of the attack were significant aggravating factors in the case.

Probation Assessment and Victim Impact

A probation report indicated that Howey and the victim are no longer neighbors, which reduces the potential for ongoing conflict between them. The assessment concluded that Howey poses a low risk of general reoffending in the future. This risk evaluation played a central role in the judicial decision to avoid custodial time, as the court sought to balance accountability with rehabilitation prospects.

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The victim provided a statement detailing the psychological aftermath of the assault. She reported suffering from significant fear and anxiety following the March incident. The trauma has notably impacted her confidence, making her hesitant to go out in public. This psychological impact was a key consideration for the Recorder, who acknowledged the lasting effects of the violence on the victim's daily life and sense of security.

Sentencing Considerations and Legal Mitigation

Defense counsel Beatrice Allsop offered mitigation on behalf of Howey, pointing to the complex family dynamics and heightened tensions that culminated in the physical altercation. The Recorder, Ella Anderson, accepted that there was a realistic prospect of rehabilitation for the defendant. A critical factor in the sentencing decision was the presence of Howey's very young child, whom the court determined would suffer seriously if her mother were to serve immediate custodial time.

The Recorder ultimately sentenced Howey to 12 months in prison, suspended for 12 months. In addition to the suspended sentence, Howey was subjected to a strict three-month curfew. The curfew requires her to remain at her residence every evening between 7pm and 7am. This combination of a suspended sentence and curfew aims to enforce accountability while allowing Howey to maintain her role as a primary caregiver for her young child.

Related Legal Proceedings and Future Steps

While Howey has resolved her legal charges, the incident is not fully concluded in the justice system. Her partner is scheduled to stand trial at a later date for his role in the incident. The proceedings against him will likely involve similar factual determinations regarding the events of March 2. The outcome of his trial may provide further context regarding the dynamics between all parties involved in the family feud.

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Abigail Howey remains free under the terms of her suspended sentence and curfew orders. The legal system has opted for a non-custodial approach, citing her low risk of reoffending and the detrimental impact of prison on her dependent child. This case highlights the complexities of domestic-related violence involving extended family networks and the judicial balance between punishment and rehabilitation.