Leah Stewart Recovers From Shark Attack Trauma

Coogee Beach shark attack survivor Leah Stewart reveals EMDR therapy has stopped her nightmares. Read about her physical and mental recovery journey.

Leah Stewart, the thirty-five-year-old teacher and mother who survived a brutal shark attack at Sydney's Coogee Beach, has disclosed that her severe post-traumatic nightmares have ceased following advanced psychological treatment. Stewart, who was mauled by a suspected great white shark on June 13, stated in a recent Instagram update that the intrusive fear responses that plagued her for months are finally gone.

After spending two weeks in a coma and undergoing extensive surgical interventions, including the amputation of one arm below the elbow and multiple procedures on a severely injured leg, Stewart described her mental state as critical. She explained that recalling the incident previously triggered an eight-out-of-ten fear response, causing her to feel as though she was back in the water twenty-four hours a day.

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EMDR Therapy Transforms Mental Health

Stewart attributed her significant mental breakthrough to a specialized psychotherapy technique known as eye movement desensitisation and reprocessing, or EMDR. This treatment is clinically designed to alleviate the distress associated with traumatic memories by helping the brain process events that are stuck in the traumatic recall system.

By utilizing EMDR, Stewart successfully moved the memory of the attack from the traumatic part of her brain into her long-term memory. She noted that while she can still recall the details of the June 13 incident, her body no longer physically reacts with the intense panic she experienced during the months immediately following the attack.

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Stewart expressed disbelief at her own progress, admitting that she would not have believed a prediction of mental stability by November. She described the therapy as life-changing, emphasizing that she can now spend quality time with her daughter without being consumed by flashbacks of the shark approaching with its mouth open.

Physical Milestones and Surgical Setbacks

Beyond her psychological recovery, Stewart has shared detailed updates on her physical rehabilitation, highlighting both triumphs and difficult challenges. In October, she celebrated a major functional milestone by successfully plaiting her own hair for the first time since the attack, despite having only one arm.

She shared a video demonstrating her new ability to tie the braid, telling followers that she had previously given up on the task. Stewart challenged her audience to try tying a plait with one hand to appreciate the complexity of the simple act she had just accomplished with great relief and joy.

However, her physical journey has not been without significant setbacks. In September, Stewart revealed that a skin graft on her leg had failed, leaving her devastated and emotional. She disclosed that her leg remained open for three and a half months, requiring the use of a portable vacuum-assisted closure device to aid healing.

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Community Support and Future Swimming Plans

Stewart recently returned to Coogee Beach four months after the attack to address a crowd of locals participating in a community bay swim. She used the platform to thank the community for their unwavering support and to advocate for improved safety protocols and infrastructure to help swimmers regain confidence in the water.

She specifically mentioned her affection for the eastern blue groper, a local fish, and asked attendees to wave to it on her behalf. Stewart emphasized that the community's response demonstrated the very best of the human spirit during her darkest period of recovery.

Looking ahead, Stewart hopes to eventually join the next community swim at Coogee Beach as part of her continued recovery. While she previously expressed uncertainty about returning to the ocean, she indicated that the presence of drone surveillance and shark nets may make her feel safe enough to swim again.