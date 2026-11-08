Leah Stewart Reveals Leg Healed After Coogee Beach Shark Attack

Coogee Beach shark attack survivor Leah Stewart provides a major health update, confirming her leg has fully healed following the severe shark attack on June 13. Read the full story.

Leah Stewart, the 36-year-old Sydney mother who survived a brutal great white shark attack, has issued a significant health update confirming that her severely injured leg has finally healed. The incident occurred at Coogee Beach on June 13, when a four-metre great white shark struck, resulting in the partial loss of her arm and a substantial section of flesh from her leg.

Mrs Stewart took to social media on Sunday to share the positive news, describing the recovery process as a challenging journey. She detailed the immediate aftermath of the attack, noting that upon arrival at the hospital, medical staff determined that part of her quadriceps muscle and her outer hamstring could not be saved, leaving a massive divot in her leg.

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Leah Stewart Recovers Leg Injury

The core of the recent update concerns the successful closure of the large wound on her thigh. Mrs Stewart credited St. Vincent's Hospital, describing the medical team as absolute miracle workers for their ability to manage the extensive trauma. She explained that the specialized device used, known as Derma Close, hooked onto the outer edges of her skin.

This mechanical device then self-wound to gradually pull the skin edges together. Because of this innovative treatment method, the wound was successfully closed by 70 percent. Mrs Stewart described the outcome as absolutely incredible, marking a major milestone in her long recovery period after the violent encounter.

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Shark Attack Details And Medical Response

The attack took place at Coogee Beach, a popular swimming spot in Sydney, on June 13. The shark involved was measured at four metres in length. During the encounter, the marine predator took part of Mrs Stewart's arm and a huge chunk of her leg, causing immediate and severe physical damage that required urgent and complex surgical intervention.

At the time of the hospital admission, the extent of the muscle loss was revealed. The loss of part of the quad muscle and the outer hamstring meant that standard suturing was not possible. The medical team at St. Vincent's had to employ advanced techniques to address the large wound that covered almost her entire thigh.

Derma Close Treatment Mechanism

The Derma Close device played a pivotal role in the reconstruction of Mrs Stewart's leg. The mechanism functions by attaching to the viable skin surrounding the injury site. Once attached, the device begins a self-winding process that slowly draws the skin together over time.

This gradual pulling action allowed for the closure of 70 percent of the wound without the need for extensive skin grafting or leaving a large open area. This method not only closed the wound but also supported the healing of the underlying muscle tissue that had been exposed and damaged during the shark attack.

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Future Steps And Public Awareness

With the leg healed, Mrs Stewart has shifted her focus from immediate medical survival to public awareness and community support. Her decision to share the specific details of her treatment and recovery aims to inform others about the severity of such attacks and the medical advancements available.

The update serves as a testament to the capabilities of St. Vincent's Hospital and the effectiveness of the Derma Close technology in severe trauma cases. Her recovery journey continues as she adapts to life after the attack, with her leg healing marking a definitive end to the most critical phase of her physical rehabilitation.