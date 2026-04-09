Leaked Document Reveals Details of Harry and Meghan's Upcoming Australian Trip

Details of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's upcoming Australian trip have been revealed through a leaked document, including stops in Melbourne, Canberra, and Sydney. The itinerary focuses on veterans and mental health, with the Australian taxpayer not footing the bill. The PR boss, Liam Maguire, addressed potential criticisms and highlighted the visit's privately funded nature.

Details of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's upcoming trip to Australia have been revealed through a leaked document. The 'Operational Planning Notes,' prepared by the couple's new PR boss, Liam Maguire, outline an itinerary that includes stops in Melbourne, Canberra, and Sydney. The document also clarifies that the Australia n taxpayer will not be covering the expenses for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 's visit.

This trip, while resembling a royal tour in many aspects, marks a significant departure from their roles as representatives of the British monarchy, following their move to California in 2020. They will focus on veterans and mental health, including visits to a children's hospital and an Invictus Australia event on Sydney Harbour. Meghan is scheduled to visit a women's homelessness shelter, while Harry will attend an AFL club in Melbourne and a rugby union match in Sydney. Harry is also expected to visit Canberra without his wife. The specific dates and times outlined in the operational notes have been withheld for security reasons, with the tour set to commence next Tuesday in Melbourne.\ The couple's itinerary is packed with activities, showcasing their continued commitment to causes they championed during their time as working royals. Their focus on veterans and mental health aligns with their established advocacy work. The absence of traditional 'walkabouts' due to security concerns is a notable difference from previous royal tours. Furthermore, the official four-day itinerary, beginning next Tuesday, does not include Meghan's appearance at the 'Her Best Life' retreat in Sydney's Coogee Beach. This separation is likely intended to keep their 'pseudo royal' engagements distinct from Meghan's personal commercial ventures. The leaked document also includes a Q&A section, where Maguire pre-emptively addresses potential criticisms, such as accusations of a publicity tour. The response emphasizes the visit's focus on supporting communities and amplifying organizations delivering measurable impact, rather than promotion. Additionally, the document confirms that Archie and Lilibet will not be accompanying their parents on this tour. The Sussexes have historically maintained a complicated relationship with the media, but their new PR boss is actively encouraging journalists to contact him. \Liam Maguire, a military veteran and long-time friend of Harry's, is leading the couple's PR efforts for this tour. His background with Harry stretches back over a decade, with previous experience as the Sussexes' communications director for the UK and Europe. His appointment as chief communications officer highlights the couple's desire to focus on their global status. The document emphasizes the visit is privately funded, thus dispelling any speculation that the Australian taxpayer would be covering the costs. The trip's focus will center on Invictus Australia, a cause close to Prince Harry's heart. Maguire's efforts to clarify the purpose and funding of the trip, alongside his outreach to the media, indicate a strategic approach aimed at shaping the narrative around the Sussexes' activities. While the itinerary resembles a royal tour, it is essential to remember that it is not one, and the absence of Archie and Lilibet, the restrictions on public appearances, and the funding structure all point to the couple's efforts to forge a new path in the public sphere outside the constraints of royal protocol





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Leaked Document Reveals Details of Prince Harry and Meghan's Upcoming Australian TripDetails of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's upcoming visit to Australia have been revealed, showcasing their plans for engagements focused on veterans, mental health, and community support. The itinerary, outlined in a leaked document, reveals efforts to manage media perception and maintain a focus on their charitable work.

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