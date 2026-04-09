Leaked Document Reveals Details of Prince Harry and Meghan's Upcoming Australian Trip

Details of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's upcoming visit to Australia have been revealed, showcasing their plans for engagements focused on veterans, mental health, and community support. The itinerary, outlined in a leaked document, reveals efforts to manage media perception and maintain a focus on their charitable work.

Details of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex 's upcoming trip to Australia have been revealed through a leaked document. The 'Operational Planning Notes,' penned by the couple's new PR boss, Liam Maguire, outline an itinerary that includes stops in Melbourne, Canberra, and Sydney. The document also emphasizes that the trip will be privately funded, alleviating concerns about Australia n taxpayer expense.

This move, orchestrated by Maguire, a military veteran and long-time friend of Prince Harry, aims to address potential criticism surrounding the visit. Despite the couple's departure from royal duties in 2020, the trip bears resemblance to a traditional royal tour. The agenda includes joint appearances centered on veterans and mental health, with visits planned to a children's hospital and an Invictus Australia event on Sydney Harbour. Meghan is scheduled to visit a women's homelessness shelter, while Harry will attend an AFL club in Melbourne and a rugby union match in Sydney. Harry is also expected to visit Canberra without Meghan. Specific dates and times have been withheld for security reasons. \The four-day itinerary, commencing next Tuesday in Melbourne, does not include Meghan's appearance at the 'Her Best Life' retreat in Sydney's Coogee Beach. This separation suggests the Sussexes are distinguishing their 'pseudo-royal' engagements from Meghan's commercial ventures. Maguire's document includes a 'Q&A' section aimed at preempting inquiries from the media. The document addresses potential criticism of the visit, emphasizing the couple's commitment to supporting communities and amplifying organizations with measurable impact, rather than simply promoting themselves. The trip's private funding and the itinerary's focus reflect their dedication to the cause. The visit reflects the Sussex's commitment to their ongoing work, with an emphasis on listening, learning, and supporting communities. The Sussexes have accepted invitations from various Australian groups. Further, the document confirms the absence of traditional 'walkabouts,' citing security concerns. The absence of Archie and Lilibet is also confirmed, which is likely to disappoint fans. \In an attempt to manage media relations, Maguire has adopted a proactive approach. He encourages journalists to contact him via WhatsApp and aims to focus on the couple's global status. He has worked with Prince Harry for over a decade, previously serving as the Sussexes' communications director for the UK and Europe. The new role of Mr Maguire includes coordinating the couple's return to Australia. Before he was appointed, he worked as deputy to their former global PR chief Meredith Maines and his focus was on Harry's work, including the Invictus Games since 2014. The move suggests a strategic effort to shape the narrative surrounding their activities, particularly given the historical complexities in their relationship with the media. The couple's team is focused on their global presence and commitment to their core values. This includes a commitment to causes like Invictus, mental health, and support of veterans. The tour is expected to be a test of the strategy, as they engage with the public and media in a new chapter of their lives





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