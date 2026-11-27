Secret Rosstat records reveal General Yevgeny Zinichev, Putin's trusted emergency minister, was officially recorded as a suicide five years after his mysterious waterfall death.

Secret government documents analyzed by the independent news outlet Mediazona have revealed that the death of General Yevgeny Zinichev was officially recorded as a suicide in Russia n state archives. This classification starkly contradicts the long-held official narrative surrounding the 2021 death of Vladimir Putin's former bodyguard and emergency minister, who was previously honored as a national hero. The leaked files, obtained through a hack of Russia's state statistics agency Rosstat, provide a startling new perspective on the circumstances that led to the general's fall.

Secret Files Reveal Suicide Classification

While General Yevgeny Zinichev was widely celebrated for sacrificing his life to save another man, the internal records indicate a different reality. The entry for the late general carries the numerical code five, which denotes suicide in the Russian civil registration system. This coding directly conflicts with the heroic story that emerged immediately following his death at the Kitabo-Oron waterfall in Siberia five years ago. The revelation challenges the official state version of events that dominated Russian media and public discourse for years.

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Contradictory Accounts of Fatal Fall

Official reports at the time stated that Zinichev plunged approximately 90 feet to his death while attempting to rescue Russian film director Alexander Melnik. Melnik, who was 63 years old, had slipped from a cliff near the UNESCO World Heritage Site. General Yevgeny Zinichev reportedly jumped into the water after the director and struck a rock, resulting in fatal injuries for both men. However, the new documents list the medical cause of Zinichev's death as unspecified injuries with undetermined intent, rather than the heroic rescue narrative. In contrast, Melnik's death was recorded as a work-related accident due to drowning, further highlighting the disparity in how the two fatalities were processed by state authorities.

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Kremlin Response and Political Context

Vladimir Putin personally mourned General Yevgeny Zinichev, describing his death as an irreplaceable personal loss and posthumously awarding him the title Hero of Russia. The Russian president stated that the general took a risk without a second of doubt while fulfilling his duty to save a life. Yet, the new data suggests this public mourning may have obscured the truth. The incident occurred during emergency exercises involving 6,000 troops to protect the Arctic region. There were also conflicting early claims that Zinichev died in the Arctic city of Norilsk rather than at the waterfall. Some pro-Putin outlets suggested the circumstances differed from the official version, with others claiming the cameraman tried to save the minister.

Zinichev's Rise and Potential Succession

General Yevgeny Zinichev was a former Soviet KGB officer who served in Vladimir Putin's security service between 2006 and 2015. He was viewed by many as a potential successor to the president and was appointed deputy director of the FSB security service before becoming emergency minister in 2018. He was promoted to the rank of army general less than nine months before his death and served on Russia's Security Council. The rapid ascent of General Yevgeny Zinichev had sparked speculation about jealousy within Putin's inner circle. His death at the age of 55 left a significant void in the Russian political and security landscape, with the new suicide classification adding a layer of mystery to his legacy.