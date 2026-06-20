Leaked Guest List Exposes Elite Attendees of Peter Thiel's Secretive Club Dialog

A leaked guest list reveals the powerful mix of tech, political, and Hollywood figures attending Peter Thiel's secretive Dialog conference, including Elon Musk, Ted Cruz, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who responded to backlash by stating he does not know Thiel and opposes his views.

The secretive social club known as ' Dialog ', founded in 2006 by billionaire Peter Thiel , has had its guest list exposed. The organization holds an annual off-the-record conference that brings together a mix of Silicon Valley executives, government officials, and Hollywood figures for networking and discussions on topics ranging from technology and geopolitics to personal subjects like sex.

Past session titles have included 'Money (Does? ) Buy Happiness', 'Build-a-Cult', 'Bring Back Nuclear', 'How's Your Sex Life?

', and 'Navigating WWIII'. This year's list features high-profile attendees such as Elon Musk, Jared Kushner, Senator Ted Cruz, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, YouTube CEO Neal Mohan, Xbox president Sarah Bond, OpenAI president Greg Brockman, actor Josh Brolin, record executive Scooter Braun, actors Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Sophia Bush, composer Benj Pasek, A24 partner Scott Belsky, writer Teresa Hsiao, journalist Ezra Klein, and Hype America CEO Isaac Lee.

Gordon-Levitt, who has attended previous Dialog events, issued a statement on Instagram clarifying that he does not know Thiel personally and that their political views are opposites. He emphasized that the gatherings include diverse perspectives and that engaging with opposing viewpoints can be productive. Sophia Bush, also on the list, is noted for her role as a general partner at a venture capital firm focused on underrepresented founders.

Josh Brolin's representative told The Hollywood Reporter that the actor 'would like to know what the f**k he got himself into' by accepting the invitation. The 2024 retreat is scheduled for August in Dublin, Ireland. Last year, Axios reported that Dialog plans to build a campus in the Washington, D.C. , suburbs for future meetings.

An anonymous source described the group as offering global elites a chance to talk candidly away from media and social pressures, noting its secretive nature allows participants to share controversial ideas they would not express publicly. The source added that declining trust in institutions and anti-establishment sentiment drive the group's need for secrecy. In March, Thiel hosted a separate closed-door conference in Rome near the Vatican, focusing on the concept of the Antichrist and the threat of Armageddon.

That event, also invitation-only, banned all recording devices. Thiel, 58, co-founder of PayPal and Palantir, is known for his controversial political donations and his personal philosophy about existential threats. Dialog's exclusive gatherings reflect a broader trend of powerful figures seeking private spaces for unfiltered dialogue amid growing public scrutiny and polarization





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Peter Thiel Dialog Secretive Club Leaked Guest List Elon Musk Ted Cruz Joseph Gordon-Levitt Sophia Bush Josh Brolin Off-The-Record Conference Elite Networking Controversial Sessions Dublin Retreat Secretive Nature Antichrist Armageddon Thiel Philosophy Closed-Door Global Elites Ideological Diversity

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