Leaked I'm a Celebrity 2026 Line-Up Features Wayne Rooney and Gavin and Stacey Star Joanna Page

Wayne Rooney and Joanna Page head the leaked 12-strong cast for the 26th series of I'm a Celebrity, launching November 16, 2026, on ITV1.

The leaked I'm a Celebrity 2026 line-up has surfaced with significant buzz, centering on football legend Wayne Rooney joining a diverse roster of twelve celebrities in the Australian jungle. This exclusive report details the anticipated cast for the 26th series, which is scheduled to film near Murwillumbah in New South Wales, Australia. The mix includes sports figures, soap opera actors, comedians, and digital content creators, marking a strategic expansion of the show's demographic reach. ITV has not yet officially confirmed these names, but industry reports strongly suggest these individuals have signed contracts for the upcoming season.

Leaked I'm a Celebrity 2026 Line-Up Details

The proposed cast for the 2026 series features a blend of established television personalities and emerging internet stars. Leading the charge is Wayne Rooney, who would bring immense sporting credibility to the camp after his wife Coleen Rooney's successful stint in 2024. Joining him are comedy and soap veterans, including Joanna Page, widely recognized for her role as Stacey Shipman in the beloved series Gavin and Stacey. Claire Sweeney also appears on the list, leveraging her decades of experience from roles in Brookside and Coronation Street to attract long-time ITV viewers.

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Further diversifying the lineup, Ade Adepitan is tipped to make history as the first campmate who uses a wheelchair, signaling a major step for representation in reality television. He would be joined by presenter AJ Odudu and Love Island star Chloe Burrows, who represent the modern face of reality TV. This combination aims to balance nostalgia with contemporary relevance, ensuring the show appeals to both older demographics and younger audiences familiar with digital media.

Scheduling and Broadcast Details

The 2026 series is currently scheduled to launch on Monday 16 November at 9pm on ITV1 and STV. This represents a notable shift from the traditional Sunday start time, a change directly prompted by a UEFA Nations League match between England and Spain taking the prime time slot the night before. Once the football fixtures conclude, the jungle camp will take over the broadcast schedule. Episodes will air nightly for approximately three weeks, providing viewers with consistent access to the drama and trials unfolding in the Australian rainforest.

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In addition to the main broadcast, episodes will be available live and on catch-up through ITVX and STV Player. This multi-platform approach ensures that audiences can engage with the content regardless of their location or viewing habits. A companion show, likely fronted by familiar ITV2 faces, is expected to provide supplementary interviews and behind-the-scenes clips. This secondary programming aims to deepen fan engagement by offering exclusive access to the personalities and production efforts that do not make it into the main broadcast.

Format and Host Continuity

The core format remains anchored by hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, who will continue to front the Bushtucker Trials from the jungle camp near Murwillumbah. Viewers can expect the return of signature challenges, including snakes, heights, and stomach-turning eating tests. The structure of the show is designed to test the limits of the celebrities, blending physical endurance with mental resilience. This established framework provides a familiar comfort to viewers while the new cast brings fresh dynamics and unpredictability to the campfire conversations.

The inclusion of digital stars like Angryginge in previous years indicates a trend toward blending traditional fame with online influence. The current leaked list, which reportedly includes figures like Sharky, Jack Skipper, Leigh Francis, and Ricky Wilson, continues this strategy. By targeting both nostalgic audiences and younger viewers, the producers are attempting to stretch the show's appeal across a broader cultural spectrum. Whether every rumored name makes it to camp remains to be seen, but the diversity of the selection is clear.

Production and Casting Speculation

ITV typically waits until just before launch to unveil the official cast list on air and online, leaving every name in the current reports technically speculative. Schedules now confirm the new run, but casting can still change at short notice. Producers sometimes switch names or hold back surprise late arrivals to maintain mystery and excitement. Consequently, viewers are advised to treat every leaked name as provisional until the jungle gates actually open. Despite this uncertainty, past leaked line-ups have often been very close to the final cast, suggesting these reports have substantial merit.

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The strategic mix of sport, scripted TV, music, radio, fashion, and online comedy reflects a calculated effort to revitalize the franchise. With the 26th series set to return, the anticipation is building for a season that promises both high-profile stars and surprising new faces. The eventual crown winner will join previous victors like Tom Read Wilson and Shona McGarty, adding their name to the show's history. As the broadcast date approaches, fans and media alike will be watching closely for official confirmation from the network.