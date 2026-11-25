Confidential Russian state records indicate more than 1,000 soldiers died by suicide since 2022, exposing severe psychological tolls and potential undercounting of combat losses in Ukraine.

Confidential data held by the Russian state statistics agency Rosstat reveals that more than 1,000 Russian soldiers have died by suicide since the full-scale war with Ukraine began. The leaked documents, analyzed by The Guardian and the Financial Times, show that at least 1,087 Russian military personnel took their own lives between 2022 and 2026. These tragic deaths occurred across military camps, combat positions, training grounds, and private homes, marking a disturbing trend in the psychological welfare of Moscow's armed forces.

Suicide Rates Climb Steadily Since 2022

The analysis of a corpus comprising 11 million death certificates demonstrates a steady increase in military suicides throughout the conflict. Recorded figures rose from more than 50 incidents in 2022 to 365 deaths in 2025. A separate investigation by the Financial Times found even higher numbers, estimating that at least 1,229 Russian soldiers died by suicide between 2022 and September of this year. Their data shows the rate rising from 235 in 2023 to around 300 in 2024, and reaching 371 in 2025.

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Weaponry and Frontline Demographics Analysis

Firearms were used in more than half of the recorded suicides, with a particularly high frequency among troops stationed close to the front line. Among the suicides that occurred within the war zone, 43 involved young soldiers aged 18 or 19. Independent investigations by pro-Ukrainian hackers and media outlets like Meduza and Mediazona have siphoned data from Rosstat to highlight the scale of these losses, which contrast sharply with the official Kremlin count of just 5,937 soldier deaths as of September 2022.

Underreporting and Bureaucratic Distortion

Ivan Chuvilyaev, spokesperson for the desertion support group Idite Lesom, argues that the true toll is likely far higher due to systematic underreporting. He explains that statistics reported up the chain of command are often distorted to present a favorable image, noting that a soldier who kills himself might be officially recorded as a hero. Officials allegedly have little interest in accurate counts, as higher command scrutinizes raw numbers. Consequently, many battlefield suicides following wounding or drone attacks are likely recorded as combat deaths.

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Circumstances and Coercion in the Ranks

Rob Lee, a senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, stated that the coercion used by the Russian military makes these suicides unsurprising. He highlighted that some soldiers faced abuse, torture, and other forms of pressure intended to force them into dangerous combat missions. This environment suggests that the psychological strain on troops is exacerbated by harsh disciplinary measures, contributing to the rising death rates from self-inflicted injuries rather than enemy action alone.

Broader Casualty Estimates and Historical Context

These findings coincide with new estimates suggesting Vladimir Putin's military may have lost over 700,000 soldiers since the invasion began in February 2022. This figure represents a dramatic escalation from earlier Western assessments of 500,000 troops and would eclipse the combined casualties of the US and UK during the Second World War. With one death occurring every three-and-a-half minutes, the lag in reporting bodies left on battlefields further complicates the accurate accounting of these catastrophic losses.