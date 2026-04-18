LeAnn Rimes Defends Emotional Jaw Release Session: It's Real Healing, Not an Act

Singer LeAnn Rimes addresses online criticism of her viral deep jaw release video, asserting the intense emotional reaction during the wellness procedure was genuine and part of her ongoing journey towards honesty and self-healing. She compares her unscripted tears to the acting prowess of Meryl Streep, highlighting her commitment to authenticity in her later years. The video, which shows her undergoing a fascial maneuver by Human Garage founder Garry Lineham, has sparked debate about the authenticity of her tears, especially considering past public dramas.

LeAnn Rimes, the acclaimed singer, has openly defended her deeply emotional response during a recent jaw tension release procedure, pushing back against accusations that her tears were performative. The viral video, captured during a session with the wellness group Human Garage , showed Rimes sobbing uncontrollably as founder Garry Lineham performed fascial maneuvers aimed at releasing built-up tension.

Speaking in a livestream alongside Lineham, Rimes directly addressed the online speculation that her distress was simply a reaction to being filmed. She humorously stated, 'I can act, but I am not that good,' comparing her unscripted reaction to the legendary Meryl Streep and emphasizing her commitment to authenticity. This public declaration comes at a time when the singer, now 43, feels increasingly comfortable being her true self, a sentiment she attributes to the past decade of her life. She believes that people are finally seeing the genuine her, free from pretense. The incident has garnered significant attention, even drawing a jab from Brandi Glanville, who has a history with Rimes stemming from the Eddie Cibrian cheating scandal seventeen years ago. The controversial clip itself depicts Rimes lying on a bed, with Lineham’s gloved hand inside her mouth and another assistant restraining her. The technique, designed to unlock physical and emotional stress stored in the body, immediately triggered an overwhelming emotional release in Rimes. As Lineham instructed her to acknowledge the end of a particular chapter in her life, Rimes responded with tearful affirmation, 'That part of my life better be over.' Following the intense emotional outpouring and a few deep breaths, Rimes expressed astonishment at the amount of tension she had been holding, a sentiment Lineham completed by suggesting that until it was gone, the release would continue. Human Garage, which began as a physical clinic in Venice, California, has expanded into an online platform dedicated to empowering individuals with self-healing techniques. Their core philosophy revolves around fascial maneuvers, a method designed to alleviate both physical and emotional burdens, improve bodily alignment, and ultimately help people feel and perform at their best. The caption accompanying the viral video poignantly articulated the essence of the procedure: Healing is not always a quiet process; it can involve the tangible release of burdens we were unaware we were carrying. The post further elaborated on Rimes' experience, noting the visible moment tension broke and an emotional weight lifted, leaving her appearing visibly lighter and more aligned. The organization explains that the jaw is a significant storage area for stress, particularly when individuals suppress their voice or endure pressure, causing the fascia in the face and neck to tighten protectively. By employing their maneuvers, they aim to signal safety to the nervous system, allowing this stored energy to finally move. Despite Rimes' own candidness, some fans and online commentators have voiced skepticism, with one Reddit user suggesting her reactions are consistently exaggerated and an Instagram follower remarking on how a camera can influence behavior. This isn't the first time Rimes has shared her journey through unconventional and often costly health treatments. She has previously documented her experience with a $45,000 therapeutic plasma exchange, commonly referred to as blood washing, alongside various detoxes and magnetic field therapies. While her husband, Eddie Cibrian, supports her wellness pursuits, he is not typically seen participating in her more avant-garde health regimens





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LeAnn Rimes Defends Emotional Jaw Release Video Amidst Public ScrutinySinger LeAnn Rimes addresses accusations of faking her emotional response during a viral deep jaw release video from Human Garage, asserting her honesty and embracing her authentic self. The clip of the unconventional wellness treatment sparked debate online.

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