LeAnn Rimes Defends Emotional Jaw Release Video Amidst Public Scrutiny

Singer LeAnn Rimes addresses accusations of faking her emotional response during a viral deep jaw release video from Human Garage, asserting her honesty and embracing her authentic self. The clip of the unconventional wellness treatment sparked debate online.

Singer LeAnn Rimes is addressing criticism and speculation surrounding a recent viral video of her undergoing a deep jaw release procedure. The 43-year-old artist was filmed sobbing uncontrollably during the hands-on treatment, which is part of a self-healing method promoted by the wellness group Human Garage . In a recent livestream with Human Garage founder Garry Lineham, Rimes directly responded to accusations that her emotional reaction was staged.

She humorously dismissed the notion, stating, "I can act, but I am not that good." She further elaborated that as she has gotten older, particularly over the last decade, she has become more comfortable being open and honest with the public, expressing that there is no pretense in her current approach. The video, which gained significant attention, depicted Rimes lying on a bed while Lineham performed the procedure, with another individual assisting to restrain her. The technique, designed to release tension in the jaw, a known storage site for stress, reportedly triggered an intense emotional response in Rimes, leading to tears. Lineham's guidance during the session, such as instructing her to acknowledge the release of a past chapter in her life, was met with her affirmation. Following the procedure, Rimes expressed surprise at the amount of stored tension, a sentiment echoed by the Human Garage's explanation that the jaw fascia can lock to protect the body during times of vocal suppression or pressure, and that these maneuvers help signal safety to the nervous system, allowing stored energy to be released. This is not the first time Rimes has shared her experiences with unconventional wellness treatments. She has previously documented undergoing a $45,000 therapeutic plasma exchange, also known as blood washing, and various detox therapies, including magnetic field treatments. Some viewers, however, remained skeptical, with comments on social media suggesting her reactions were performative. The controversial video has drawn comparisons to past public events, including a notable incident involving Brandi Glanville approximately 17 years ago, relating to Rimes's ex-husband Eddie Cibrian. Despite the differing reactions to her wellness journey, Rimes's husband, Eddie Cibrian, is reportedly supportive of her pursuit of unconventional health practices, even if he doesn't actively participate in them. The Human Garage, originating as a clinic in Venice, California, now offers online programs aimed at empowering individuals to self-heal through fascial maneuvers, with the goal of reducing physical and emotional stress and improving overall alignment





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Leann Rimes Human Garage Jaw Release Wellness Emotional Response

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