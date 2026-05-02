LeAnn Rimes Postpones More Concerts Due to Health Issues Following COVID Diagnosis

Country singer LeAnn Rimes has canceled additional concerts after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and developing severe laryngitis. This follows previous cancellations and a history of health concerns, including a recent blood-cleaning procedure and a dental mishap on stage.

LeAnn Rimes has announced the postponement of additional concerts due to ongoing health challenges, specifically a recent COVID-19 diagnosis that has led to severe laryngitis.

The 43-year-old Grammy-winning artist initially canceled several shows earlier in the week and shared the update with her 1.2 million Instagram followers via Stories. A medical examination, including a scoping of her vocal cords, confirmed the diagnosis and the necessity for rescheduling. Rimes expressed her deep disappointment, stating that she would much rather be performing for her fans. The affected performances, originally scheduled for Waukegan, Illinois, and Wilmington, Ohio, have been moved to November 6th and 7th respectively.

This news follows a series of health-related incidents for the singer, including a previous bout of illness that caused her to cancel shows in Spokane and Seattle in late April and early May. She had previously expressed being 'heartbroken' about those cancellations, emphasizing her gratitude for the continued support of her fans. This latest setback adds to a pattern of health concerns for Rimes, who has openly discussed her commitment to maintaining her well-being.

Earlier this year, in January, she underwent a costly procedure – estimated at around $45,000 – at Next Health in Nashville, aimed at 'cleaning' her blood of mold and microplastics. This longevity treatment involves filtering the liquid portion of blood to remove toxins and inflammatory agents before replenishing it with fresh plasma. Rimes explained her decision, stating she 'demands so much from my body' and prioritizes taking the best possible care of it.

Furthermore, she experienced a rather unusual on-stage incident last June when her dental bridge dislodged during a performance at the Skagit Valley Casino & Resort in Bow, Washington. Rimes has a history of dental surgeries and even experienced a jaw dislocation during a concert in 2014, making this recent incident part of a larger narrative of physical challenges she has faced while performing.

She recounted the event on social media, humorously describing it as an example of 'how the show must go on.

' The singer has assured ticket holders that their existing tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled dates. For those unable to attend the new dates, refunds will be available through the original point of purchase. Rimes conveyed her frustration at being unable to perform, acknowledging that the situation is 'out of my hands until I get this under control.

' She concluded her message with a heartfelt expression of love to her fans, signing off as 'Le. ' The repeated cancellations highlight the physical demands placed on performers and the importance of prioritizing health, even when faced with professional commitments. Rimes’ transparency about her health struggles resonates with fans and underscores the challenges faced by artists in maintaining peak performance while navigating unforeseen medical issues.

Her dedication to her craft is evident in her desire to reschedule and return to the stage as soon as possible, demonstrating a commitment to delivering performances for her devoted audience. The situation also brings attention to the increasing awareness of environmental toxins and the pursuit of preventative health measures, as evidenced by her recent blood-cleaning procedure





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Leann Rimes Concert Cancellations COVID-19 Laryngitis Health Issues

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