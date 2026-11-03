Learjet 60 Crash Florida: Pilot Jeffrey Gregory Remembered as Devout Christian After Tragedy

Investigators cite severe weather as a significant factor in the Learjet 60 crash near West Palm Beach that killed nine people. Pilot Jeffrey Gregory is remembered for his faith and experience as the NTSB probes the fatal incident.

Jeffrey Gregory, a fifty-five-year-old pilot from Gilbertsville, Pennsylvania, is being remembered as a devout Christian following the fatal crash of a Learjet 60 in Florida on Sunday. The incident occurred near West Palm Beach, resulting in the deaths of all nine individuals aboard the business jet. Federal investigators are currently examining cockpit audio that captured Gregory reciting the Lord's Prayer as the aircraft descended rapidly toward the ground.

Core Details of the Learjet Crash Incident

The Learjet 60 was traveling from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas for Adam Robinson's birthday when the disaster unfolded. The aircraft carried Robinson, his wife Helen Sharp, and their two young children, Emma and Charlie. Also on board were Robinson's friends Rachael Reed and Charmi Fehr, as well as the children's nanny, Anita Maria Cetina. The plane crashed into an intersection in Greenacres, creating a massive crater and destroying nearby infrastructure in a fiery explosion.

Also read Learjet Crash Investigation Reveals Prior Turbulence Dispute

Cockpit voice recorder data reveals a desperate final sequence in the moments before impact. Co-pilot Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras warned air traffic control that the aircraft was descending at twenty thousand feet per minute. She stated that the plane was going to crash into the ground while Gregory could be heard praying in the background. Filgueiras also reported that the aircraft had banked sixty degrees, indicating it was flying sideways during the uncontrolled descent.

Stakeholder Positions and Pilot Background

The National Transportation Safety Board has identified severe weather as a significant factor in the tragedy. Meteorological data suggests the jet may have flown directly into the eye of a thunderstorm. Co-pilot Filgueiras had messaged her boyfriend prior to the crash, stating she was experiencing heavy turbulence and ice conditions. Investigators note that part of the jet appeared to have broken off before the final impact occurred just eight miles from President Trump's Mar-a-Lago country club.

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Friends and community members have honored Gregory for his character and faith. David Peters, a former neighbor and friend, described Gregory as very diligent and dependable. The Limerick Chapel where Gregory grew up released a statement saying he went home to be with the Lord. Fellow Christians shared condolences on a joint Facebook page for Gregory and his wife, Cheryl, recalling his deep religious devotion and his lifelong dream of becoming a pilot.

Professional records indicate Gregory was highly qualified for the flight. The Federal Aviation Administration issued him an Airline Transport Pilot certificate on October 1, 2021. This certification included ratings for multiple jet types, specifically the Learjet 60 involved in the crash. He also held a First Class medical certificate dated June 2026, ensuring he was medically fit to operate commercial aircraft.

Impact and Ongoing Investigation Next Steps

The crash has drawn significant attention due to the high-profile nature of the passengers and the distressing audio released by media outlets. TMZ reported that the flight was intended to be a celebration for Adam Robinson, turning into a tragedy that claimed the lives of five adults and four children. The loss of life in Greenacres has left a community in shock and mourning.

The NTSB continues its investigation to determine the precise mechanical or environmental causes of the nosedive. Early findings point to weather as a primary contributor, but officials are reviewing all data to rule out other factors. The co-pilot, Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras, was twenty years old and had been messaging her boyfriend about the difficult weather conditions minutes before the crash. Her family has requested privacy during this difficult time.

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Gregory had previously worked for East Coast Aviation, an Allentown-based company, from 2016 through 2017. His LinkedIn profile lists several decades of experience as a flight instructor. Colleagues and friends remember him as a man who loved aviation from a young age and took pride in his profession. The community of Gilbertsville is now grappling with the sudden loss of a beloved resident and skilled aviator.

As the investigation progresses, authorities are focusing on how the severe weather impacted the aircraft's stability. The rapid descent rate of twenty thousand feet per minute left little time for recovery. The crash site in Greenacres remains a scene of intense scrutiny as experts piece together the final moments of the flight. The community continues to support the families of the victims and the family of Jeffrey Gregory.