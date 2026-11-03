Learjet 60 Crash in Florida Kills Nine Including Family and Young Pilot

A Learjet 60 carrying nine people crashed in West Palm Beach, Florida, killing all aboard including a 20-year-old co-pilot and a family of four. Investigators cite severe weather as a significant factor in the disaster.

A Learjet 60 aircraft crashed into an intersection near West Palm Beach on Sunday, killing all nine people on board. The victims included a married couple, their two toddlers, and a 20-year-old co-pilot named Nathalia Filgueiras. The tragedy occurred as the private business jet was en route from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas.

Victims Identified in Tragic Crash

According to The Palm Beach Post, a family of four was among those who died in the incident. One of the victims' fathers confirmed to the outlet that his daughter, her husband, and two grandchildren were aboard the doomed plane. The couple and their children have not been publicly named, but social media accounts viewed by the newspaper suggest they were entrepreneurs.

Also read Learjet Crash Florida: 9 Killed Near Mar-a-Lago After Pilot Reported Ice Issues

The co-pilot, Nathalia Filgueiras, was a local resident of Palm Beach County who had recently made headlines for her early entry into aviation. She obtained her pilot license in 2023 at the age of 17. Her mother, Camila Filgueiras, previously shared images of her children traveling on private jets. Allan Filgueiras, Nathalia's father, also holds a pilot's license.

Nathalia Filgueiras had expressed a deep passion for flying from a young age. In a previous interview with CBS12, she recalled joking with friends who told her she could not drive. She responded by saying that while they could not drive, she could fly, highlighting her pride in her unique achievement at such a young age.

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Distressing Audio Reveals Final Moments

Harsh dash cam footage captured the Learjet 60 nose-diving into a road intersection before bursting into flames. Audio from the final moments reveals a desperate struggle for control. Co-pilot Nathalia Filgueiras screamed in her transmissions to air traffic control while the pilot beside her recited the Lord's Prayer as they fell toward the ground.

The air traffic control audio shows Filgueiras declaring an emergency and reporting an overspeed condition. She stated they were descending at rates of 10,000, 20,000, and finally 22,000 feet per minute. She also reported that the aircraft was banking 60 degrees, meaning it was flying sideways. Her final words to the controller were a panicked declaration that they were out of time.

The pilot, whose identity has not been disclosed, can be heard praying in the background. He recited lines such as who art in heaven and hallowed be thy name as the situation deteriorated. The Daily Mail noted that it would not publish the final seconds of audio due to their distressing nature. The controller attempted to calm the situation by asking the pilot to talk to him, but the descent was uncontrollable.

NTSB Cites Weather and Mechanical Breakup

Officials from the National Transportation Safety Board held a press conference on Monday to discuss the initial findings. NTSB member Tom Chapman stated that severe weather was a significant factor in the disaster. He also indicated that part of the jet appeared to have broken off before the impact with the ground.

Investigators are examining whether ice buildup on the aircraft contributed to the crash. The plane was flying at 35,000 feet when the pilot began reporting problems. Miami air traffic controllers had previously warned of moderate precipitation and turbulence in the area, describing the weather as pretty nasty to the southeast.

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Tom Chapman explained that there are indications the aircraft was breaking up before impact. He expects to find parts of the aircraft some distance away from the actual crash site where a massive crater was left in the road. The impact damaged nearby infrastructure and scattered debris across the intersection.

Flight Path and Weather Conditions

The Learjet 60 departed from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas. Airport spokesperson Jim Reynolds described the aircraft as a private business jet. The pilots had requested to gain 2,000 feet of elevation when they encountered a thunderstorm, just moments before the aircraft began its fatal spiral.

Weather conditions in the West Palm Beach area on Sunday afternoon were poor. The National Weather Service in Miami reported overcast skies with rain and lightning. Winds were coming from the east at 15 mph, with gusts reaching near 25 mph. Visibility was recorded at seven miles during the time of the crash.

The crash has shocked the local community and the aviation world. The loss of a young pilot with such promise and a family of four adds a profound human element to the technical investigation. Authorities are continuing to search for debris and piece together the final moments of the flight to determine the exact sequence of events that led to the tragedy.