Learjet Crash Florida: 9 Killed Near Mar-a-Lago After Pilot Reported Ice Issues

A Learjet carrying nine people crashed near Mar-a-Lago in Florida after the pilot reported managing ice and turbulence. All aboard were killed in the fatal accident near West Palm Beach.

Nine people died when a Learjet 60 crashed into the ground in Florida on Sunday, moments after the pilot warned air traffic controllers that they were managing ice on the aircraft. The private jet plummeted in poor weather conditions just eight miles from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, erupting into a colossal fire on impact near West Palm Beach. The Federal Aviation Administration has confirmed there were nine people onboard the twin-engine business jet, which was traveling from Austin, Texas, bound for North Eleuthera in the Bahamas.

Pilot Reports Managing Ice Before Crash

According to air traffic control recordings, the pilot reported ice accumulating on the jet with an outside temperature of negative forty-seven degrees Celsius. The aircraft was also experiencing turbulence that was jolting it by as much as seven hundred feet, which equals two hundred thirteen meters. The pilot told controllers, we have light clear ice that is manageable and moderate turbulence. But the situation rapidly deteriorated after the jet encountered precipitation.

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The pilot requested to climb but then declared an emergency as the aircraft began losing altitude at an alarming rate. The tone of the pilot swiftly descended into panic as she realized something was wrong with the jet. She was heard saying, Seven two two bravo delta, we are descending eight thousand feet. She then added that they were descending ten thousand feet per minute. Seconds later, she screamed that they were declaring an emergency because they were in an overspeed condition.

Dramatic Descent and Impact Near Greenacres

The pilot shrieked that they were descending twenty thousand feet per minute and then stated they were going to crash into the ground. An air traffic controller attempted to calm the situation by saying, I am here with you, talk to me. The pilot replied that they were descending twenty-two thousand feet per minute and banking sixty degrees. This indicates that the wings were tilted at a sixty-degree angle, meaning the jet was nearly completely sideways. She then screamed, we are out of time, before her voice broke.

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The $2 million Learjet 60 crashed on the scorched roadside in Greenacres, Palm Beach County, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. A massive crater marked the impact site, ringed by a wide field of scattered wreckage. The aircraft nosedived near South Military Trail and Marilyn Drive around twelve fifty pm local time. The crash was so powerful that it toppled power lines. Transport Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed that all nine people onboard were killed.

Weather Conditions and Community Reaction

Haunting dash camera footage showed the jet sharply crashing to the ground and causing a massive explosion. Multiple local reports online suggested there was a large boom before the ground started trembling and the fire erupted. One individual described being lifted from the ground by the force of the blast. Another witness said that the impact was so loud that it sounded like a missile. The Daily Mail has chosen not to publish the final seconds of audio which are extremely distressing.

Rain pounded the region on Sunday, and the National Weather Service said a flood watch due to excessive rainfall was in effect through Monday afternoon. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office told reporters they are dealing with a mass casualty aircraft-related incident. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis described the event as a cataclysmic plane crash near the scene. He noted that the jet looked like a missile going down and added there were no reports of anyone on the ground being injured.

Donald Trump had been at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday but departed from the nearby President Donald J. Trump International Airport shortly after he boarded Air Force One at eleven fifty-five am local time. This departure occurred about an hour before the crash of the Learjet aircraft. It remains unclear who was on board the private jet at the time of the tragedy. The flight data indicates the path abruptly ended just near West Palm Beach, highlighting the sudden and violent nature of the accident that claimed nine lives in poor weather conditions.