Learjet Crash in Florida: NTSB Recovers Black Box from Crash Site

The National Transportation Safety Board has recovered the cockpit voice recorder from the Learjet 60 that crashed near West Palm Beach, killing nine people. Investigators hope its data will explain what went wrong.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has recovered the black box from the Learjet 60 that crashed in Florida, a week after nine people were killed. The business jet erupted into a giant fireball on November 1 near West Palm Beach after plummeting tens of thousands of feet and nose-diving into the ground. The aircraft was flying from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas when it went down, leaving a gaping hole in the ground at the crash site.

The NTSB announced on Monday that its investigators had recovered the aircraft's black box, a crash-protected device that records everything that takes place on a flight. The recorder could help determine what went wrong, although the cause of the tragedy remains unknown. The agency said the recovered device is actually bright orange, despite its name, so that it can be easily located amid wreckage.

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Cockpit Voice Recorder Recovered at Impact Site

The NTSB said in a post on X that its investigators had recovered the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) of the Learjet 60 that crashed on Nov. 1 near Greenacres, Florida. The agency said the CVR was located at the site of initial impact. The recorder is now being evaluated in the NTSB Vehicle Recorders Laboratory in Washington, D.C., and the excavation work at the impact site has been completed.

The agency shared several images of the box, which appeared to have some scrapes and debris on it but seemed to be in good condition. Officials have not yet determined whether the device is damaged or whether it was working at the time of the flight. If data can be recovered, investigators could confirm comments that the pilot and co-pilot made to each other just before the crash. According to the agency, the two men mentioned encountering turbulence and ice forming on the wings as they lost control of the aircraft.

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Engine and Wreckage Debris Found Across Area

The NTSB announced earlier in the week that it had recovered a portion of one engine while officials excavated the area. The agency said debris had been found away from the impact location and also on the roofs of homes and buildings near the crash site. All wreckage found at the site will be shipped to a secure location for further examination, officials said.

The NTSB confirmed it had also recovered three pieces of the jet's left elevator, a component that helps the aircraft make up-and-down movements. Those pieces were found between one and four miles from the crash site. At a news conference last week, NTSB officials said the pilots requested to gain 2,000 feet of elevation when they encountered a thunderstorm, moments before the aircraft spiraled to the ground.

Residents near the crash site have reported finding airplane debris around their homes. Ana Escobar said a suspected piece of the Learjet 60 fell through the roof of her home, leaving a giant hole, tearing out ceiling insulation and letting water drip through. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has collected the item as evidence, she told the outlet. Peter DiMaira, who lives roughly four miles from the crash site, believes he found a piece of the airplane's tail, which could help prove the jet was falling apart before the crash.

NTSB Urges Public to Report Wreckage Pieces

The NTSB asked residents who find debris or aircraft parts to contact the agency directly. The agency warned that no one should attempt to move, alter or dispose of any pieces. The NTSB said that even small pieces of the wreckage may contain important evidence that could help investigators determine what happened.

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The nine people killed in the crash were Adam Robinson, his wife, Helen Sharp, and their children, Emma, four, and Charlie, two. The children's nanny, Anita Maria Cetina, and two family friends, Rowan Fehr Toews and Rachel Reed, also died. The pilot, Jeffrey Gregory, and co-pilot Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras were also killed in the crash.