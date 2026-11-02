Learjet Crash Investigation Reveals Prior Turbulence Dispute

Federal authorities investigate the fatal crash of a Learjet in Florida, uncovering prior air traffic control disputes involving co-pilot Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras regarding severe weather conditions.

Federal investigators are examining the fatal crash of a private Learjet in Palm Beach County, Florida, after discovering that the aircraft's co-pilot had been reprimanded by air traffic controllers months earlier for misreporting turbulence severity. The incident, which occurred on Sunday and claimed nine lives, has intensified scrutiny on the flight crew's decision-making during adverse weather conditions. Authorities are now reviewing communication logs from both the May incident over Newark and the final moments of the Bahamas-bound flight.

Previous Air Traffic Control Reprimand

In May, an air traffic controller in New Jersey issued a sharp correction to a female pilot flying a Learjet with tail number N7226D. When the pilot reported experiencing moderate turbulence while climbing over Newark, the controller disputed the assessment. The controller stated, 'That is not moderate, descend to 4,000 immediately,' adding that inability to maintain altitude indicated severe turbulence rather than moderate conditions. The pilot and her male colleague confirmed they were experiencing severe turbulence in the audio clip shared by ATC.com.

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The specific identity of the pilot in the May recording remains unconfirmed by officials. However, the aircraft involved in that incident shares the exact tail number, N7226D, as the jet that crashed into a roadway in Florida on Sunday. The plane was owned by Upper Jets, a private aviation firm headquartered in Fort Lauderdale. This connection has raised questions about whether the same crew members were operating the aircraft during the fatal flight from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas.

Crew Background and Flight History

Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras, age 20, has been identified as the co-pilot aboard the crashed Learjet. She grew up in Palm Beach County and obtained her pilot license in 2023 at the age of 17. Social media posts and local news reports highlight her early entry into aviation, with Filgueiras previously expressing pride in her ability to fly despite being too young to drive. Her family, including her father Allan who holds a pilot's license, often documented their travels on private jets.

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Videos shared by Filgueiras in September show her piloting the same aircraft model involved in the crash. In one clip, the callsign of the jet is visible on the dashboard. These records provide context for the Federal Aviation Authority's ongoing investigation into the technical and human factors contributing to the disaster. Investigators are analyzing whether the crew's prior experience with turbulence reporting influenced their actions during the final approach to the Bahamas.

Final Moments and Crash Dynamics

The crash occurred as the aircraft attempted to navigate through two storm systems known as cells. Air traffic controllers in Miami had advised pilots to deviate left and right due to moderate precipitation described as 'pretty nasty.' As the twin-engine business jet approached the area, controllers noted moderate turbulence before Filgueiras's tone shifted to panic. She declared a mayday, stating the plane was descending at rates of 8,000 feet per minute and later 10,000 feet per minute.

Emergency declarations followed rapidly as the aircraft entered an overspeed condition. Filgueiras screamed that they were descending 20,000 feet per minute and banking 60 degrees. Her final transmission indicated they were out of time. Dash cam footage captured the Learjet nearly vertical as it struck the ground, exploding upon impact. The force of the collision created a massive crater in the road, damaging nearby infrastructure but causing no injuries to individuals on the ground.

Ongoing Investigation and Next Steps

Experts suggest the plane may have encountered 'coffin corner,' a dangerous aerodynamic state where the margin between stall speed and maximum speed becomes critically narrow. Attempting to climb above storm systems can push aircraft into this zone, risking loss of control. The Federal Aviation Authority has scheduled a press conference for Monday afternoon to release further details regarding the identities of the victims and preliminary findings.

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Authorities continue to analyze black box data and radar tracks to determine the precise sequence of events leading to the crash. The combination of severe weather, potential airspace deviations, and the crew's handling of emergency procedures remains central to the inquiry. Results from the investigation will likely inform future regulations regarding private jet operations in turbulent weather zones.