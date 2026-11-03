Learjet Crash Palm Beach Investigation Storm Coffin Corner

Investigation into the Learjet crash in Palm Beach reveals possible storm encounter and coffin corner aerodynamics claimed nine lives near Mar-a-Lago on Sunday.

A Learjet aircraft carrying nine passengers crashed into a fireball near West Palm Beach, Florida on Sunday, killing everyone on board. The disaster occurred close to Palm Beach International Airport and raised immediate questions about the cause of the accident. Meteorological data suggests the plane may have encountered a rapidly intensifying thunderstorm during its flight path. Authorities have confirmed the fatalities after footage showed the aircraft nosediving and exploding at an intersection.

Meteorological Conditions During Flight

Early reviews of flight data and radar indicate the Learjet flew directly into a fast-growing thunderstorm. Meteorologist Matthew Cappucci stated the storm developed rapidly on Sunday morning. Clouds reached 15,000 feet in just twenty minutes. By the time of the crash, the clouds had expanded to 48,300 feet. This growth coincided with the pilot's request to climb from 35,000 feet to 37,000 feet due to heavy rain.

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Co-Pilot Identity and Background

Nathalia Filgueiras, age 20, was identified as the co-pilot on Monday. Her family stated she grew up in Palm Beach County with a deep passion for aviation. She earned her pilot license at age 17 in 2023. Filgueiras appeared on local television to celebrate this achievement. She expressed pride in her ability to fly rather than drive a car.

Final Moments and Audio Recordings

Cockpit audio captured Filgueiras warning air traffic control about the imminent disaster. She reported the aircraft was descending at 20,000 feet per minute. The audio also showed her pilot reciting the Lord's Prayer during the crisis. The pilot has not been publicly identified. Filgueiras noted the aircraft was banking 60 degrees and flying sideways.

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Coffin Corner Aerodynamic Theory

Aviation experts speculate the jet fell victim to coffin corner. This phenomenon occurs when minimum and maximum safe speeds converge at high altitudes. The range for safe flight becomes extremely narrow. If speed drops or increases, the plane stalls. This makes control nearly impossible in severe weather. The jet was attempting to climb above storm cells.

Investigation and Next Steps

The National Transportation Safety Board launched an investigation. Debris was scattered across a large area. A massive crater damaged nearby infrastructure. No people on the ground were injured. The crash site is near President Trump's Mar-a-Lago club. The road will remain closed for another month.