Leaving Neverland Director Calls Michael Jackson 'Worse Than Jeffrey Epstein'

Dan Reed, director of the controversial documentary Leaving Neverland, has made a scathing comparison between Michael Jackson and Jeffrey Epstein, criticizing the new biopic for ignoring abuse allegations and detailing the reasons for the documentary's removal from streaming services. He also discusses his plans for a follow-up and the ongoing legal battles surrounding Jackson's estate.

The director of the controversial 2019 documentary * Leaving Neverland *, Dan Reed , has made a stark comparison between Michael Jackson and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein , asserting Jackson was 'worse'.

This statement comes amidst criticism of the new Michael Jackson biopic, *Michael*, for its perceived omission of the serious child abuse allegations that shadowed the singer's life. Reed questioned the authenticity of a biographical portrayal that deliberately avoids addressing such significant accusations, stating, 'How can you tell an authentic story about Michael Jackson without ever mentioning the fact that he was seriously accused of being a child molester?

' *Leaving Neverland* featured extensive interviews with Wade Robson and James Safechuck, both of whom alleged they were sexually abused by Jackson during their childhoods. The four-hour documentary garnered significant attention, winning a Primetime Emmy Award, but also sparked intense debate. While Jackson was never legally convicted of these crimes, Reed maintains a firm belief in the allegations.

He described Jackson as 'a genuinely very nasty man' who 'hurt a lot of children', emphasizing that artistic talent does not negate alleged harmful actions. Reed also detailed the circumstances surrounding the documentary's removal from streaming platforms like HBO in 2024. He explained that a 1992 contract between Jackson and HBO, containing a non-disparagement clause, was used by the Jackson estate to argue for the documentary's removal.

The estate contended that the clause, prohibiting negative statements about Jackson, applied indefinitely to all HBO content, a claim Reed deemed 'patently ridiculous'. Despite a settlement being reached, Reed confirmed he will regain the rights to *Leaving Neverland* in 2029 and intends to re-release it. He is also currently developing a follow-up documentary focusing on Robson and Safechuck, who are pursuing a $400 million payout from Jackson's estate.

Furthermore, Reed highlighted the ongoing legal battles and public perception surrounding Jackson's legacy. Robson alleges grooming from ages seven to fourteen after winning a Michael Jackson dance contest. The complexities of Robson's past testimony, where he defended Jackson during a 2005 trial, add another layer to the narrative. The new biopic, directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Jaafar Jackson (Michael's nephew), has faced widespread criticism for its 'sanitized' depiction of Jackson's life, with reviewers labeling it 'bland' and 'simplistic'.

Despite the negative reviews, *Michael* is projected to be a box office success, potentially earning $150 million worldwide. The Jackson estate has consistently denied the allegations and previously sued HBO for $100 million, characterizing *Leaving Neverland* as 'a one-sided marathon of unvetted propaganda'. The situation underscores the enduring controversy surrounding Michael Jackson's life and the challenges of reconciling his artistic achievements with the serious accusations leveled against him.

Reed's continued advocacy for the alleged victims and his plans to re-release *Leaving Neverland* suggest the debate will continue for years to come





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Michael Jackson Leaving Neverland Dan Reed Jeffrey Epstein Child Abuse Allegations Biopic HBO

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Michael Reviews: Critics Slam 'Sanitised' And 'Uncomfortable' Michael Jackson BiopicDaniel Welsh is the Entertainment Editor at HuffPost UK. He has been covering film, TV and music for HuffPost UK since 2014, and has also presented the digital interview series Build London, the HuffPost UK entertainment panel show Good Vibes Only and the podcast Into It.

Read more »

Michael Jackson Biopic 'Michael' Slammed by Critics and Distances FamilyThe new Michael Jackson biopic starring Jaafar Jackson has been met with harsh criticism, earning a low score on Rotten Tomatoes and sparking a family feud as Paris and Janet Jackson distance themselves from the project.

Read more »

Remembering the King of Pop: A Look at Michael Jackson’s Life and Those Around HimA new biopic on Michael Jackson sparks reflection on his life, career, and the impact on his family and associates, including Joe and Katherine Jackson. The film celebrates his musical achievements but faces criticism for avoiding controversial allegations.

Read more »

Inside the Chaos Around the New Michael Jackson FilmA costly rewrite, legal complications and fierce criticism have turned Michael into one of the year’s most contentious films

Read more »

What Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris said about controversial film after slamming ‘lies’As the Michael Jackson biopic hits cinemas, here's everything his daughter Paris has said about her opposition to the film.

Read more »

Michael Jackson Biopic Faces Harsh Criticism Despite Projected Box Office SuccessThe new Michael Jackson biopic 'Michael' is predicted to perform well at the box office, but is receiving overwhelmingly negative reviews from critics who cite a sanitized portrayal of the singer's life and the omission of key controversies.

Read more »