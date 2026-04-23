Leaving Neverland Director Calls Michael Jackson 'Worse Than Jeffrey Epstein'

Dan Reed, director of the controversial documentary Leaving Neverland, has made shocking statements about Michael Jackson, comparing him to Jeffrey Epstein and criticizing the new biopic for ignoring abuse allegations. He also details the removal of Leaving Neverland from streaming services due to a non-disparagement clause.

The director of the 2019 documentary * Leaving Neverland *, Dan Reed , has made a stark comparison between Michael Jackson and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in a recent interview.

Reed strongly criticized the new Michael Jackson biopic, *Michael*, for its deliberate omission of the serious child abuse allegations that shadowed the singer throughout his life. He questioned the authenticity of a biographical portrayal that completely avoids addressing the accusations of child molestation leveled against Jackson. Reed’s documentary, *Leaving Neverland*, featured extensive interviews with Wade Robson and James Safechuck, both of whom alleged they were sexually abused by Jackson during their childhoods.

The four-hour documentary garnered significant attention, winning a Primetime Emmy Award, despite Jackson never being convicted of any related crimes. Reed maintains his personal belief in Jackson’s guilt, stating he was a ‘nasty man’ who harmed numerous children, and that his entertainment talent does not negate the alleged abuse. Reed further explained the removal of *Leaving Neverland* from streaming platforms like HBO in 2024.

He revealed that a 1992 contract between Jackson and HBO, pertaining to a concert recording, contained a non-disparagement clause. The Jackson estate argued this clause, which prohibited negative statements about Jackson, applied indefinitely to all future HBO content – a claim Reed deemed ‘patently ridiculous’. Through legal maneuvering, the estate successfully reached a settlement with HBO, resulting in the documentary’s removal after six years.

However, Reed clarified that he will regain the rights to *Leaving Neverland* in 2029 and intends to re-release it. He is also currently developing a follow-up documentary focusing on Robson and Safechuck, who are pursuing a $400 million payout from Jackson’s estate. A previous installment, *Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson*, was released on YouTube last year.

The Jackson estate continues to vehemently deny all allegations and previously filed a $100 million lawsuit against HBO, characterizing *Leaving Neverland* as ‘a one-sided marathon of unvetted propaganda’. Robson himself previously testified in Jackson’s defense during a 2005 trial, where Jackson was acquitted of molesting a 13-year-old boy.

The new biopic, *Michael*, directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Jaafar Jackson (Michael’s nephew), has faced widespread criticism for its sanitized depiction of the singer’s life, particularly its avoidance of the abuse allegations. Critics have described the film as ‘bland’, ‘simplistic’, and ‘riddled with egregious omissions’. Despite the negative reviews, the film is projected to be a box office success, with estimates suggesting a $150 million worldwide opening.

The controversy surrounding Jackson’s legacy continues to fuel debate, with the release of the biopic and Reed’s continued advocacy for the alleged victims highlighting the enduring impact of the accusations. The situation underscores the complex challenge of portraying the lives of controversial figures and the ethical considerations involved in balancing artistic license with the need to address serious allegations.

The non-disparagement clause utilized by the estate raises questions about the limits of free speech and the power of legal agreements to suppress potentially damaging narratives. The upcoming re-release of *Leaving Neverland* promises to reignite the conversation and potentially offer a counter-narrative to the biopic’s portrayal of Jackson





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