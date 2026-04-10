Lebanon and Israel have initiated peace talks following the heaviest Israeli strikes against Hezbollah this year. This development comes amidst a complex geopolitical landscape, with the US-Iran ceasefire, conflicting statements, and involvement of various international actors. The negotiations aim to address the ongoing conflict, the disarming of Hezbollah, and the potential for lasting peace in the region.

Lebanon initiated peace talks with Israel on Thursday following the Israel i Defence Forces' most extensive strikes against Hezbollah terrorists this year. Prime Minister Nawaf Salam instructed the Lebanese army to disarm the Iranian-backed group in Beirut and commence negotiations with Jerusalem.

This significant development followed Israel's actions, which resulted in the deaths of 200 terrorists, caused substantial damage in Beirut, and targeted over 100 Hezbollah command centers across Lebanon. The attacks, which claimed at least 254 lives, represented the most severe escalation since the Iran war began and elicited strong reactions from the Lebanese government, Iran, and Pakistan, the latter having brokered a ceasefire between Iran and the US. Sir Keir Starmer criticized the strikes as 'wrong,' while Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper cautioned that they could 'destabilise the whole region.'\The US-Iran ceasefire agreement reached on Tuesday appeared to stipulate the cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah. However, Donald Trump contradicted this, supporting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and asserting that the conflict in Lebanon constituted a 'separate skirmish.' Despite considerable condemnation, with Mr. Salam denouncing the 'escalation of Israeli aggressions,' Beirut responded by agreeing to engage in discussions regarding the terms of a potential peace. In parallel, negotiations are set to begin next week in Washington. Meanwhile, President Trump expressed optimism regarding a deal with Iran, adding a warning about potential consequences if an agreement isn't reached and indicating that the US military would remain poised to act. The talks between Lebanon and Israel represent a historic opportunity, two decades after the Lebanon war between the IDF and Hezbollah, which concluded with a peace agreement. A UN mission, intended to prevent Hezbollah's armament and concentration on the Israeli border, was unsuccessful. This failure enabled the terrorist group to expand, and in the wake of the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, Hezbollah launched missiles against Israel in support of its Iranian allies. Subsequent to covert IDF operations in 2024, targeting Hezbollah leadership, the group commenced fighting on March 1st in support of Iran. Israel's actions have included the killing of 200 terrorists, the disruption of Beirut, and the targeting of numerous Hezbollah command centers across Lebanon. \This shift suggests Beirut's desire to capitalize on the opportunity for broader peace talks and collaborate with Israel to dismantle the terrorist group—a notable change for Mr. Netanyahu. His actions across Lebanon were viewed as a breach of the US-Iran peace talks. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the ceasefire early on Wednesday, declaring its immediate effect 'everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere.' Mr. Trump indicated the terms were based on an Iranian ten-point proposal, with Iran insisting on a ceasefire in Lebanon as the initial clause. Mr. Netanyahu was excluded from these peace talks, and mediators shared with the Wall Street Journal his dissatisfaction due to Trump's last-minute notification. Israeli officials voiced particular concern about Lebanon's inclusion in the agreement. However, on Wednesday, both Israel and the US confirmed that the conflict with Hezbollah was independent, leading to the IDF launching Operation Eternal Darkness. Defence Minister Israel Katz described it as 'a powerful blow to Hezbollah,' suggesting the group was 'pleading for a ceasefire.' Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian accused Israel of a 'blatant violation' of the ceasefire agreement while warning of Iran's readiness for further action. Despite Sharif's strong condemnation of Israel's attacks, Pakistan appears to have maintained Iran's presence at the negotiating table, with talks slated to start tomorrow. His spokesman expressed optimism about achieving 'permanent peace.' US Vice-President JD Vance is set to lead the US delegation in Islamabad for the upcoming two weeks of discussions. Furthermore, a statement attributed to Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, demanded 'blood money' for Iranian casualties. This complex situation highlights the delicate balance of power, the complexities of international relations, and the enduring quest for peace in the region





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