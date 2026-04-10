Following heavy Israeli strikes and a complex web of ceasefires and diplomatic maneuvering, Lebanon and Israel have initiated peace talks. The negotiations come after the Israeli Defence Forces launched their most intense strikes against Hezbollah, leading to significant casualties and diplomatic tensions. The talks, which seek to address the disarmament of Hezbollah and establish peaceful relations, are taking place against a backdrop of US and Iranian involvement, regional instability, and conflicting interpretations of existing ceasefire agreements.

Lebanon initiated peace negotiations with Israel on Thursday, following the Israel i Defence Forces' most intense strikes against Hezbollah terrorists this year. Prime Minister Nawaf Salam instructed the Lebanese army to disarm the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group within Beirut and to commence discussions with Jerusalem.

This significant development followed Israel's actions, which included eliminating 200 terrorists, causing significant damage in Beirut, and targeting over 100 Hezbollah command centers across Lebanon. These attacks, which resulted in at least 254 fatalities, represent the most severe hostilities since the onset of the Iran war, drawing condemnation from the Lebanese government, Iran, and Pakistan, which had facilitated a ceasefire between Iran and the United States. Sir Keir Starmer labeled the attacks as 'wrong,' while Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper cautioned that they could 'destabilize the entire region.' The US-Iran ceasefire, agreed upon on Tuesday, appeared to stipulate the cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah. However, Donald Trump contradicted this, supporting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and characterizing the conflict in Lebanon as a 'separate skirmish.' Despite considerable outcry, with Mr. Salam denouncing the 'escalation of Israeli aggression,' Beirut opted to discuss terms, leading to the commencement of peace talks. The talks center on several crucial issues. Israel aims for the disarmament of Hezbollah and seeks to establish peaceful relations with Lebanon. A senior official revealed to the Daily Mail that direct negotiations between Israel and Lebanon are scheduled to begin next week in Washington. Concurrently, President Trump expressed optimism regarding a potential deal with Iran, adding that failure to reach an agreement would result in 'very painful' consequences. He also warned that the US military would remain prepared to deliver 'lethal prosecution and destruction' of Iran if hostilities resume before a deal is finalized. These talks represent an historic opportunity, two decades after the Lebanon war between the IDF and Hezbollah concluded with a peace agreement. A United Nations mission had previously been tasked with preventing Hezbollah from acquiring arms and massing on the Israeli border, but it failed in this objective. This allowed the terrorist group to grow and, following the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, Hezbollah launched missiles at Israel in support of its fellow Iranian proxy. After the assassination of many Hezbollah leaders in 2024 via covert IDF operations, Hezbollah began military operations in support of Iran on March 1. The situation has intensified significantly. Prime Minister Netanyahu aims to leverage the situation for wider peace talks and to engage with Israel to dismantle the terrorist army a remarkable turnaround, especially considering his attacks across Lebanon were viewed as breaching the US-Iran peace talks. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the ceasefire early on Wednesday, stating it was effective 'everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY.' Mr. Trump indicated that the terms were based on an Iranian ten-point proposal, with Iran emphasizing that the first clause was a ceasefire in Lebanon. Prime Minister Netanyahu was excluded from the initial peace talks, with mediators stating to The Wall Street Journal that he 'wasn't happy' because Mr. Trump only contacted him shortly before the announcement. Israeli officials were particularly concerned about Lebanon's inclusion in the agreement. However, on Wednesday, Israel and the US differentiated the fight with Hezbollah and the IDF launched Operation Eternal Darkness. Defense Minister Israel Katz described the operation as 'a powerful blow to Hezbollah,' suggesting that Hezbollah was 'pleading for a ceasefire.' Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian accused Israel of a 'blatant violation' of the ceasefire agreement and cautioned that Iran's 'fingers remain on the trigger.' While Mr. Sharif 'strongly condemned' the Israeli attacks, Islamabad appears to have kept Iran at the negotiating table, with talks slated to start tomorrow. His spokesman told the Daily Mail: 'Permanent peace will come, I think we will manage it.' US Vice-President JD Vance is slated to lead the US delegation in Islamabad for the initial two weeks of talks. Additionally, a statement attributed to Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, demanded 'blood money' for Iranian casualties





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