LeBron James on Legacy Longevity and Influence at 41

An exclusive interview with LeBron James explores his mindset on longevity, impact on and off the court, and place in basketball history as he continues performing at an elite level in his 23rd NBA season.

A purple smock adorned with smiley faces covers LeBron James' body at 7:30 a.m. on a mid-April morning as he prepares for a magazine cover shoot at the Los Angeles Lakers practice facility in El Segundo, California.

Typically this would be terrible timing for a reflective conversation with one of the world's most famous people. James hasn't been sleeping well, his speech is groggy, a first-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets opens in three days and he has practice soon. Yet throughout a rare exclusive interview James is completely focused, perhaps more present than any athlete in similar settings.

Even as half a dozen people hover around him he maintains concentration, answering every question including the most pressing: how long does he want to keep playing?

"It's up to the mind," says James, 41. "Where the mind goes the body will follow. When I'm no longer excited about arriving at arenas five hours before games to start my preparation or when I stop loving practice two and a half hours in advance then I'll know I'm done because that means I'm beginning to cheat the game.

" Right now James remains deeply passionate. "Hell yeah," he declares. "I'm sitting here talking to you, I don't have a voice, practice is in an hour. You think I'm not still having fun?

I could be at home with a hot pack on my throat, having a hot toddy and scrambled eggs.

" At an age when most players have long retired James continues to perform at an All-Star level in the 2025-26 season, his 23rd NBA campaign. When Lakers stars Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves missed postseason games with injuries James stepped up, leading his team past a talented Houston Rockets squad before their eventual elimination. Entering the NBA as the most hyped high school athlete ever James wrote the blueprint for surpassing expectations that crushed many before him.

His superior skill, basketball IQ and meticulous physical maintenance allowed him to dominate NBA record books: 22 consecutive All-Star selections, all-time leading playoff scorer, most first-team All-NBA honors and more.

"He's had the greatest career in NBA history," says two-time MVP Steve Nash, who co-hosts a podcast with James. "Combine his peak with his longevity and no one comes close. " Add his off-court achievements and James may be the most influential athlete of the past fifty years. Before his era superstar athletes mostly stayed within their lane.

James pioneered player empowerment, demonstrating that you can launch businesses, engage in politics, uplift your community and still play at the highest level.

"It's not a stretch to say LeBron is one of the most important athletes in American history and one of the most important Americans of the 21st century," says Todd Boyd, professor of race and popular culture at USC. Facing public skepticism he entrusted his business to trusted friends, used leverage to control his career path and engaged with broader societal issues. He invested in global sports brands, technology and his hometown of Akron, Ohio, seeing strong returns.

"The guy is smart," says a legendary investor who has met with James multiple times. "He's smart on the court and off the court. " While he has been outspoken on politics and social justice attracting criticism from some quarters his decades-long career remains largely scandal-free. His biggest controversy this year involved criticizing a hotel in Memphis where the team stays.

"Everything I say and do gets blown out of proportion," James remarks during his haircut. "I don't have a problem with the people of Memphis. They need to know that. My issue is with that specific hotel and I don't like staying there.

" GOAT debates often pit James against Michael Jordan, whose six 1990s championships, iconic marketing and "come fly with me" style created an enduring legend. While basketball arguments continue endlessly James consistently speaks on social issues Jordan famously avoided saying "Republicans buy sneakers too.

" When asked if he's more influential than Jordan James laughs. "Ask someone who grew up in the Jordan era and they'll say Jordan," he notes. "Ask someone from the LeBron era"-he pauses-"they'll still say Jordan. " He accepts that.

"Listen, to each his own. I never try to walk in another man's shoes thinking I must surpass him. My journey is my journey. I do what I do and I know what I've contributed.





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