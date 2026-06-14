Leclerc's Shame, Hamilton's Resurgence and Antonelli Leads as Barcelona GP Starts

Charles Leclerc admits shame after a qualifying crash in Monaco, Lewis Hamilton posts his best Ferrari qualifying result since 2024, and Kimi Antonelli leads the championship heading into the Spanish Grand Prix. Mercedes teammates George Russell and Hamilton line up on pole, while tyre management and a clean start become critical on the hot Barcelona circuit.

Charles Leclerc , who is normally his own harshest critic, displayed an uncommon level of frustration after his qualifying crash in Monaco. The Monegasque driver, who will start the race from tenth place, suffered a severe over‑steer moment at Turn 4 on his first flying lap in Q3 on Saturday.

The car slid off onto the gravel and slammed into the barriers. Although he emerged physically unharmed, Leclerc did not hold back in the post‑session interview with Sky Sports. He described himself as "ashamed" and repeated the term several times, insisting that there were no excuses for the mistake. Leclerc explained that he had released the brakes earlier than optimal, a decision that cost him the chance to challenge for the fastest lap.

He acknowledged that the brake issue had been a known weakness and that he had tried to perfect every corner, but the slip at Turn 4 forced him to confront his own disappointment. Despite the setback, the Ferrari driver tried to find a silver lining, noting that the feel of the car was returning and expressing cautious optimism for the race on Sunday.

In the broader context of the weekend, Ferrari unveiled a substantial aerodynamic upgrade for the Spanish Grand Prix, and Lewis Hamilton managed to claw back to a strong qualifying position, his best for the Scuderia since the 2024 British Grand Prix. Hamilton, who joined Ferrari in 2025 after a turbulent first season, has struggled to find rhythm with teammate Leclerc but showed signs of resurgence, matching his previous best qualifying result of third place achieved in Monaco.

His performance signals a potential return to form, reminiscent of his earlier success when George Russell helped him secure a Mercedes one‑two in qualifying at Silverstone two years ago. Meanwhile, young Italian driver Kimi Antonelli sits comfortably at the top of the drivers' championship standings, but he must guard against complacency.

Starting from third on the grid for the first time this season, Antonelli faces a packed front row that includes seven‑time world champion Lewis Hamilton, polesitter George Russell, Lando Norris and Max Verstappen. Antonelli admitted he has been "over‑driving" the car under the hot and tricky conditions in Barcelona, struggling with tyre temperature management.

He stressed the importance of a good launch, especially given the long run into Turn One, and hinted that a solid start could compensate for any later difficulties. George Russell, marking his 100th Grand Prix start for Mercedes at Barcelona, expressed a desire for "neutral luck" after a season of mixed fortunes. Technical gremlins in China and Canada, an untimely safety‑car deployment in Japan, and less‑than‑ideal performances in Miami and Monaco have left him yearning for stability.

Russell highlighted the unique atmosphere of the Barcelona crowd, the heat, and the energy that fuels the drivers. He acknowledged the long straight into Turn One as a key overtaking zone and emphasized tyre management as a decisive factor. This race also features the first front‑row start of the season for the Russell‑Hamilton tandem, underscoring Mercedes' improving start‑line performance after a period of sluggish launches.

Both drivers are keen to close the gap to championship leader Antonelli and to secure personal milestones. Hamilton, chasing his maiden Ferrari victory, hopes to capitalize on the car's newfound pace, while Russell aims to tighten the points deficit to the Italian prodigy. The stage is set for a fiercely contested Grand Prix, with multiple title contenders poised to make their mark in the heat of the Catalan circuit





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Formula 1 Charles Leclerc Lewis Hamilton Kimi Antonelli Barcelona Grand Prix

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