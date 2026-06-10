Leclerc Switches Brake Supplier for Barcelona GP Following Monaco Struggles

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc will change brake component supplier for the Spanish Grand Prix, following teammate Lewis Hamilton's earlier switch, in a bid to improve braking feel after his Monaco crash.

Charles Leclerc is set to follow his teammate Lewis Hamilton in switching brake supplier s for the upcoming Barcelona Grand Prix. This decision comes in the wake of Leclerc's difficulties with brake feel during the Monaco Grand Prix , where he ultimately crashed out of the race.

The Monegasque driver will abandon the long-standing use of Brembo brake components on his Ferrari, opting instead for discs and pads from Carbone Industries, a subsidiary of aerospace landing gear manufacturer Safran Landing Systems. This mirrors a change Hamilton made earlier in the season at the Japanese Grand Prix.

While both drivers will continue to use Brembo for calipers, master cylinders, clutch systems, and dampers - components integral to the braking system's actuation - the friction materials (discs and pads) are now sourced from CI. Ferrari is reported to be supportive of Leclerc's push for improved brake feel, despite the move being a significant shift after over 50 years of partnership between the Scuderia and Brembo.

Leclerc's struggles in Monaco were severe; he revealed he only had full braking power at one corner and no rear braking at all, leading to incidents under the safety car and at the restart where he slid into the wall. Brembo responded to Leclerc's post-race comments with a statement expressing surprise and emphasizing the need to analyze telemetry data before drawing conclusions.

The Italian manufacturer, which supplies every team on the grid, highlighted its long-standing collaboration with Ferrari and its other brands like AP Racing and Öhlins, reaffirming its commitment to innovation and performance in Formula 1. This technical change underscores the constant fine-tuning and driver-specific preferences in F1, where even a marginal adjustment in brake feel can dramatically affect performance and confidence on track





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Charles Leclerc Brake Supplier Brembo Carbone Industries Ferrari F1 Spanish Grand Prix Monaco Grand Prix

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