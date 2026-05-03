Leclerc Takes Full Responsibility for Miami Grand Prix Disappointment

Charles Leclerc blames himself after a late-race spin and subsequent penalty dropped him from a potential podium finish to eighth place at the Miami Grand Prix. The Ferrari driver acknowledges a series of errors and a poor strategic decision contributed to his downfall.

Charles Leclerc expressed full responsibility for a disastrous end to his Miami Grand Prix , acknowledging a series of errors that ultimately relegated him to eighth place.

The Ferrari driver had initially demonstrated strong pace, climbing to the lead from a second-row start. However, a Safety Car period disrupted his momentum, causing him to fall back to third behind Lando Norris and Kimi Antonelli. Despite maintaining a podium position for much of the race, Leclerc faced increasing pressure in the closing stages. McLaren’s Oscar Piastri successfully overtook him on the penultimate lap, pushing Leclerc down to fourth.

The situation dramatically worsened on the final lap when Leclerc lost control at Turn Three, colliding with the wall and sustaining damage to his SF-26. Although he managed to continue, the car’s performance was severely compromised, leading to further losses as he was overtaken by George Russell of Mercedes and Max Verstappen of Red Bull in the final corners, dropping him to sixth. The post-race investigation by race stewards compounded Leclerc’s misfortune.

He was penalized 20 seconds for corner cutting, a sanction equivalent to a drive-through penalty, due to his actions following the spin. This penalty resulted in a further demotion, placing him eighth in the final classification, behind teammate Lewis Hamilton and Alpine’s Franco Colapinto. A visibly frustrated Leclerc spoke to Sky Sports F1 before the penalty was announced, taking complete ownership of the situation.

He described his final lap as a series of poor decisions, stating, 'It's all on me and I don't have much to add other than that.

' He lamented his mistake, emphasizing that it 'shouldn't happen,' and explained his attempt to allow Piastri to pass, hoping to regain the position later. However, he admitted this strategy proved to be a 'very poor decision,' leading to a rapid unraveling of his race. Leclerc also highlighted the difficulty of controlling the damaged car, stating he 'did my best to try to make the corners,' acknowledging it likely appeared easier from an outside perspective.

He explained to the stewards that the car was particularly difficult to turn right after the impact with the wall. Despite Leclerc’s explanation regarding the car’s handling, the stewards determined that the mechanical issue did not justify his corner cutting. They ruled that by leaving the track, Leclerc had gained a lasting advantage, leading to the imposition of the penalty.

The stewards’ report specifically stated, 'We determined that the fact that he had to cut the chicanes (i.e. to leave the track) meant that he gained a lasting advantage by leaving the track in that manner.

' The incident marks a significant setback for Leclerc, who had shown promising speed throughout the weekend. The Formula 1 season now moves on to Montreal for the Canadian Grand Prix, another Sprint weekend scheduled for May 22-24, offering Leclerc an immediate opportunity to rebound from this disappointing result. Fans can follow the action live on Sky Sports F1 or stream it with NOW, providing continuous coverage and expert analysis.

The Miami Grand Prix serves as a stark reminder of the fine margins and unforgiving nature of Formula 1 racing, where even the smallest error can have significant consequences





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