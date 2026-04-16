Lee Andrews Addresses Katie Price Marriage Rumors with Bold Social Media Claims

Katie Price's husband, Lee Andrews, has taken to social media to dismiss speculation about marital problems, posting a fabricated news article about their strong relationship and a winter wedding. He also promoted his OnlyFans page with explicit content and revealed plans for a hair transplant in Turkey, while Katie expresses her desire for him to join her in the UK.

Lee Andrews , the husband of glamour model Katie Price , has used his social media presence to address circulating rumors of marital difficulties. Andrews, 42, has faced accusations of being a scammer, amplified by his claims of being a millionaire businessman with a Cambridge PhD and alleged connections to Elon Musk. Adding to the public scrutiny, it was recently reported that concerns from Katie Price 's family about her relationship with her Dubai-based husband were straining their marriage.

Lee Andrews has actively sought to dispel these rumors. On Instagram, he shared a fabricated news article, humorously titled Lee Andrews Confirms Return to the UK, which stated: The couple are stronger than ever and will make the commitment to living together this May ahead of their winter wedding this year. In addition to his public affirmations of marital stability, Andrews also posted explicit content on his OnlyFans page, charging $18 per month, alongside shirtless photographs, and identifying himself as Dr. Lee Andrews. His social media activity included a video where he discussed his thinning hair and his intention to travel to Turkey for a hair transplant, while also asserting that his glowing complexion was solely due to the Dubai sunshine and not any artificial filters or AI enhancements. He also shared screenshots of his video calls with Katie Price, underscoring their connection amidst the speculation. These posts come at a time when reports suggest that Katie Price's family's apprehension regarding her marriage, coupled with Lee's reported inability to leave Dubai, has diminished the initial allure of their romance. An insider revealed to The Sun that Katie was initially swept away by Lee's affections and a diamond engagement ring, but the growing concerns from friends, fans, and especially her fiercely loyal family began to cast a shadow over her happiness. The impact of geopolitical events, such as the war in Iran affecting Dubai, also made her acutely aware of her distance from home and her longing for her children. The insider further noted that Katie's emotional toll was evident in a vlog where she expressed her unhappiness about being in England and ruled out a permanent move to Dubai. While acknowledging that she remains committed to Lee, the source indicated an underlying uncertainty about the long-term viability of their relationship. Representatives for Katie Price have been contacted for comment by the Daily Mail. Katie and Lee initially married in January, shortly after meeting, and subsequently held a legal ceremony in February. However, throughout their marriage, Lee has resided in the UAE while Katie has divided her time between the UK and Dubai. Katie has now stated that she will not return to her husband's residence in Dubai and hopes he will travel to the UK to visit her, feeling she has fulfilled her part. Speaking on her YouTube channel, she outlined her travel plans and the challenges of maintaining a long-distance marriage with Lee, who has consistently denied allegations of a travel ban stemming from forging his ex-girlfriend's signature to obtain a substantial loan. Despite claims from insiders that Lee has left the UAE, there has been no concrete evidence to support this, leaving Katie to express her hope that he will come to her. She stated, Hopefully Lee will be flying to the UK soon. When he can, he'll come over and just do normal stuff here. I love that I'm back. I'm not going to go to Dubai now for a bit. I've done my bit in Dubai and with everything going on there, it's all quiet and I've got things to do back here as well





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