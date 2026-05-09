Lee Andrews hits out at Dubai clinician over botched cosmetic work

Lee Andrews, husband of Katie Price, has taken to his Instagram Stories to criticize a Dubai clinician regarding alleged botched cosmetic work, claiming he and Katie now require corrective surgery.

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See more Daily Mail on Google –Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews has hit out at a Dubai clinician over alleged 'botched' cosmetic work, claiming he and Katie now require corrective surgery. Earlier this week, the pair were accused of failing to settle bills after undergoing procedures at a Dubai clinic known for facial contouring, liquid rhinoplasty, and other aesthetic treatments.

Lee, 43, who describes himself as a millionaire businessman, has now taken to his Instagram Stories to criticise the clinician behind the work. Sharing a screenshot of the clinician's Instagram page, he wrote on top: 'This man is operating an illegal practice in Dubai South from his villa without license charging clients and using products not listed by the authorities he augmented my wife and myself terrible results that needed further qualified corrective surgery be careful guys.

' It comes after the clinician shared his own experience with the couple, claiming he had not received any money and was still chasing them. He alleged that he had been blocked, without any explanation for their failure to pay.

Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews has hit out at a Dubai clinician over alleged 'botched' cosmetic work, claiming he and Katie now require corrective surgery After the pair were accused of failing to settle bills after undergoing procedures at a Dubai clinic, Lee took to Instagram to hit out at the claims. He said: 'This is expected as they both left without paying for their treatment and after multiple sent invoices, I was blocked.

'Although no mention of being unhappy with the results was ever brought to my attention. 'What Katie is experiencing with her treatment is perfectly normal.

' However, Lee has denied these claims when The Sun reached out to him. He has insisted that Katie was left 'unable to move her mouth' following the procedure. Katie Price is set to undergo even more cosmetic procedures due to her still not being happy with how she looked.

The ex glamour model, 47, has transformed her appearance over the years with multiple surgeries including six face lifts, 17 breast augmentations, dental work and a fox eye op, with the total cost likely exceeding £100,000. Despite Katie undergoing 'butterfly' lip tweaks in Dubai last month, she has now said she is unhappy with her pout claiming it looked like a 'cat's b***hole'.

In her latest vlog, she hit back when a pal who said she needed to 'pack it in' when it came to any more surgery and learn to love herself. She quipped: 'But that is not exactly surgery, that is fixing a problem' before pointing at her surgically enhanced lips. She went on: 'Look it looks wonky and it looks like a cat's bum hole.

' Katie went on: 'I do I am the best person ever inside, I just don't like what I look like. ' Katie's mother Amy has been vocal with her concerns about her daughter's surgeries and in 2023 claimed the star was suffering from body dysmorphia. Body dysmorphia, or body dysmorphic disorder (BDD), is a condition where a person obsessively worries about apparent flaws in their appearance.

Last week Katie showed off her new butterfly lips as she posed for photos on Facebook after undergoing the viral trend for a second time in Dubai. She shared the new snap with her fans after undergoing the tweakment, which aims to create a lifted, more defined pout. The butterfly technique is when filler is injected to create a butterfly shaped contour across the top lip, focusing on the Cupid's bow.

The product itself is still standard hyaluronic acid filler, but the placement is more precise within the lip to enhance shape rather than solely add volume. Katie is well-known for her changing looks and has previously had at least 17 breast surgeries and six facelifts. The reality star's new lips come after she promised 'the good, the bad and the ugly' in a dramatic first trailer for her new upcoming Sky documentary, entitled Katie Price Nothing To Hide.

Katie, who shot to fame in the 90s as a Page 3 model known as Jordan, is set to bare all in a brand new Sky Original four-part series that will be available to watch this summer. The doc will combine 'extraordinary unseen footage with first-time testimony to deliver a revealing portrait of one of Britain's most enduring celebrity figure





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