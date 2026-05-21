Lee Andrews Missing: Businessman's Disappearance Sparks Concerns and Speculation

Lee Andrews, a 42-year-old businessman who married Katie Price in January, has been missing since last week. He was last seen trying to board a flight from Dubai to Britain and was scheduled to appear on Good Morning Britain with his wife. Sources say Andrews boasted about being an international arms dealer and was last seen in a van. Katie Price believes he has been kidnapped and is begging fans to help locate him.

Lee Andrews , a 42-year-old businessman who married Katie Price in January after a whirlwind romance, has been missing since last week. He was last seen trying to board a flight from Dubai to Britain on Wednesday, where he was scheduled to appear on Good Morning Britain for his first joint interview with his wife.

Sources say Andrews boasted about being an international arms dealer to anyone who would listen in the weeks leading up to his disappearance. He reportedly told Katie Price he was being taken to a 'black site' and that he was being detained in a van. Katie Price, who has been begging fans to help locate her husband, believes he has been kidnapped.

She released their last communication, which showed him saying he was 'being arrested' and 'ok', and asked her where he was being taken. She also asked him to contact his father for help. Lee's mother, Trisha, has given her first interview since his disappearance, expressing concern for his wellbeing. She said she doesn't know if he was kidnapped, but she hopes he is safe.

She also believes Katie is exploiting the situation on social media. A friend of Lee's mother said no one knows where he has gone and just wants him to be okay. Lee is said to be squatting in a run-down villa in Dubai, talking to only a few of his trusted contacts on a burner phone, and frantically planning a route out of the situation he has created





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Lee Andrews Katie Price Kidnapping Arms Dealer Dubai Disappearance Good Morning Britain

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