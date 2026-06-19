Lee Andrews Promises Full Disclosure in Paid Live Stream About Dubai Ordeal

Lee Andrews has committed to answering all questions from his wife Katie Price about his disappearance and imprisonment in Dubai during a subscription-based live stream. The event, set for June 25, will provide what he calls 'full uncut answers' amid conflicting claims about whether he was held on fraud charges or espionage suspicions. The couple appears to be monetizing the saga while Lee also plans to join Cameo. He continues to deny fraud allegations, including taking a mortgage in an ex-fiancée's name, and criticizes media figures like Susanna Reid.

Lee Andrews has stated he will answer all questions from his wife Katie Price regarding his recent disappearance during a subscription-only live stream . The 42-year-old, who describes himself as a millionaire, had been missing for weeks following his incarceration at Al Awir Central Prison in Dubai on fraud allegations , though he claims he was seized at gunpoint on suspicion of espionage.

Katie, 48, travelled to Dubai for an emotional reunion, showing her support. It now appears the couple are planning a monetized event to reveal all details. On Thursday night, Lee shared a poster on his Instagram Story that read: 'THE GRILLING OF LEE ANDREWS BY KATIE PRICE. KATIE NEEDS ANSWERS FROM HER HUSBAND.

' The poster announced the live stream for Thursday June 25 and urged followers to subscribe for the full uncut answers. Lee is also monetizing his return by announcing plans to join the celebrity greetings platform Cameo, after attempting to offer free video messages via Instagram Stories, which he says were blocked by Meta. He explained to followers: 'Thank you so much for the requests, I'm a little bit overwhelmed because there are thousands coming every second...

You're all a priority so I've had to seek advice from Katie.

' In another post, he said: 'I'm definitely not a professional at this! I can't reply to anyone's messages, Instagram has blocked me from messaging people. Probably because I'm a convicted felon, no I'm joking, I've broken rules, that's what it said.

' Lee's disappearance sparked widespread speculation after Katie initially claimed he had been kidnapped, with talk of his arrest following. Despite evidence pointing to fraud as the cause of his arrest, Lee insists he was imprisoned on suspicion of espionage and held in a state security building before being taken to prison over a civil case in Dubai.

In an Instagram post early Wednesday, he reiterated that there is 'not one shred of evidence' he has been charged with fraud, accusing his ex-fiancée Alana of spreading that story. He claimed he was taken to the Qatar border at gunpoint by men with assault rifles and was slapped. The Daily Mail reported in January, shortly after Katie's wedding to Lee, that he took out a £200,000 mortgage in his ex Dina Taji's name without her knowledge.

Dina pursued legal action, resulting in a travel ban for Lee from Dubai. Dina has kept quiet publicly but met with Katie to warn her. On Wednesday, Lee doubled down on his denial of taking a mortgage in someone else's name, calling for proof: 'If I was to take a mortgage in somebody else's name, wouldn't she get that mortgage? What would I benefit from signing her name?

So, let her bring the mortgage paper.

' He also called out Alana for spreading the story. Additionally on Thursday, Lee insisted Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid should lose her job after she called him a conman on the show. His disappearance drama began when he failed to appear for a scheduled GMB interview with Katie last month. He has now promised to appear on GMB soon to 'thrash it out' with Susanna





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Lee Andrews Katie Price Dubai Prison Fraud Allegations Espionage Claims Live Stream Cameo Susanna Reid

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