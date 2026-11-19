Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno shared humor after 19 pallets of green bell peppers spilled on Palm Beach Blvd, shutting down lanes in Fort Myers without injury.

Nineteen pallets of green bell peppers spilled onto a major roadway in Fort Myers, Florida, last Tuesday evening, prompting a humorous response from local law enforcement officials. The incident involved the sudden loss of a significant cargo load, resulting in thousands of pounds of produce scattering across the pavement.

According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, a total of 11,400 pounds of green bell peppers were involved in the spillage. The accident occurred on Palm Beach Blvd in Fort Myers, causing substantial disruption to local traffic patterns during the evening commute.

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Incident Details and Roadway Closure

The Lee County Sheriff's Office confirmed that two eastbound lanes of Palm Beach Blvd were shut down to facilitate the cleanup operation. Authorities needed ample space and time to safely remove the scattered cargo from the active travel lanes.

A semi-truck carrying the pallets was traveling down Palm Beach Blvd near the I-75 interchange when the accident happened. The impact caused the rigid bulk containers to tip over, releasing their contents across a significant portion of the road surface.

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Despite the volume of debris and the necessary road closure, no injuries were recorded. The Lee County Sheriff's Office verified that all parties involved remained safe during the event and the subsequent cleanup process.

Sheriff Marceno's Humorous Response

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno took to social media to address the unusual incident with a classic riddle joke. He wrote, Peter Piper picked a peck of peppers on Palm Beach Boulevard... and then dropped the whole dang peck! This comment highlighted the sheer volume of the spill in a lighthearted manner.

The sheriff shared a video showing a cornucopia of rigid bulk containers flipped on their side. The footage displayed a bounty of green peppers spilling out, illustrating the chaotic scene that unfolded on the highway.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in jest that Peter Piper apparently took a wrong turn near I-75 in Fort Myers. He added that 19 pallets of peppers decided to make a run for it, emphasizing the unexpected nature of the cargo loss.

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Cleanup Efforts and Traffic Restoration

Cleanup crews worked diligently throughout the evening to restore traffic flow. By 9pm on Tuesday, the roadway was cleared and open to the public. The Lee County Sheriff's Office crews spent the day picking up the peppers to ensure the road was safe for drivers.

In an update to their initial announcement, the Lee County Sheriff's Office posted that peppers have lived to see another day. They noted that with a few degrees cooler temperatures, the produce will be begging for some fresh chili, adding to the humorous tone of the agency's communication.

Impact on Local Traffic and Community

The spillage of 19 pallets containing more than 11,000 pounds of green bell peppers caused two roadways to shut down in Fort Myers. The incident served as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of commercial transport on busy highways.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office managed the situation efficiently, ensuring that public safety was maintained while removing the hazardous debris. The event concluded with the road fully restored and traffic resuming its normal pattern.