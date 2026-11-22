Paralympian Lee Fryer faces 11 rape charges and other sexual offenses. He pleaded not guilty at Leeds Crown Court. A seven-day trial is set for March.

Great Britain Paralympic wheelchair basketball player Lee Fryer has been charged with 17 counts of sexual offenses following his historic silver medal win at the Paris 2024 Games. The 26-year-old athlete from Pontefract in West Yorkshire appeared at Leeds Crown Court via prison video-link to enter not guilty pleas to all allegations against him. The charges span a significant five-year period, alleging incidents that occurred between May 2021 and May 2026 across England, Spain, and South Africa. Fryer has been remanded in custody while awaiting his upcoming trial, marking a stark contrast to his recent on-court achievements with Team GB.

Charges Include Rape and Coercive Behavior

Lee Fryer faces 11 specific counts of rape alongside accusations of voyeurism, intentional strangulation, and coercive control in an intimate relationship. The first alleged rape incident is reported to have occurred between May and September 2021, when Fryer was 18 years old. Additional charges include allegations of oral, vaginal, and anal rapes committed in Spain between September 2023 and March 2024. The prosecution also cites multiple alleged sexual assaults in South Africa and England between 2024 and 2026 involving the same female complainant. One charge specifically alleges that Fryer engaged in voyeurism for the purpose of sexual gratification without the woman's consent. Furthermore, he is charged with possession of a Class A drug on August 25, 2026, and perverting the course of justice in October of this year.

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Paris 2024 Silver Medal Career Context

Lee Fryer helped Great Britain secure its best-ever result in men's wheelchair basketball at the Paris 2024 Paralympics by winning a silver medal. The team narrowly missed gold after a dramatic final against the United States, losing 73-69 in a pulsating match where ParalympicsGB fought back from a 12-point deficit. This achievement marked the nation's highest finish in the sport in 28 years, a milestone highlighted by the ParalympicsGB website which praised the team's resilience. Fryer began his journey at school and played for the Wakefield Whirlwinds before progressing to the Sheffield Steelers. He earned his first international cap at the junior Under-22 European Championships and made his senior debut at the 2023 World Championships, where he also contributed to a silver medal victory.

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Sporting Bodies Suspend Athlete Pending Trial

British Wheelchair Basketball suspended Lee Fryer in July pending an external investigation, citing a violation of their code of conduct. The organization removed him from the GB Programme and all associated activities immediately upon his arrest. A spokesperson for British Wheelchair Basketball acknowledged the seriousness of the allegations but stated that commenting further would be inappropriate while criminal proceedings are ongoing. Similarly, ParalympicsGB issued a statement confirming they are aware of the charges against Lee Fryer. They emphasized that because the matter is subject to ongoing legal proceedings, they will not be providing any additional comments at this stage. Both organizations have prioritized compliance with legal processes over public discourse during the investigation.

Trial Logistics and Court Adjustments

Lee Fryer listened as the charges were read out at Leeds Crown Court, where the proceedings required specific accommodations for his disability. The court has scheduled a seven-day trial for March of next year to hear the evidence and determine the verdict. Fryer remains in custody throughout the pre-trial period, a standard procedure for serious charges of this nature. The legal proceedings will now focus on the detailed allegations spanning multiple countries and several years. As the trial approaches, the sporting community and legal authorities continue to await the judicial outcome, with both Fryer and the implicated organizations maintaining their respective positions regarding the innocence and the integrity of the investigation.