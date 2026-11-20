Thousands attended the funeral of Irish boxer Lee Reeves in Limerick. The 31-year-old served in the Defence Forces and died after an August fight.

Thousands of mourners gathered at the Church of Our Lady Queen of Peace in Roxboro, Limerick, on Friday to pay their final respects to Lee Reeves, the 31-year-old Irish boxer who died following a severe injury sustained in the ring. The funeral service marked the end of a long and painful chapter for the athlete, who passed away on Monday after spending three months in a medically induced coma.

The community came together to honor a man who was not only a celebrated fighter but also a serving member of the 12th Infantry Battalion out of Sarsfield Barracks. Reeves died in hospital on Monday, concluding a battle that began in August when he was knocked down twice in the 10th round during his bout against fellow countryman Gary Cully. His promoters, Queensberry, had announced his critical condition before he underwent surgery and was placed in the coma that lasted until his death.

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Military Honors and Religious Tributes

The funeral mass was conducted with full military honors, reflecting Reeves' dual identity as a boxer and a soldier. His coffin, draped in the Irish tricolour, was transported into the church on an adapted gun carriage, accompanied by members of the Irish Defence Forces. A Defence Forces cap was placed on the coffin alongside his boxing gloves, a championship belt, his Bible, and even a pizza box, items chosen to represent his diverse interests and personality.

The service was attended by prominent figures, including John Horan, the Mayor of Limerick, and senior military officials such as Brigadier General Caimin Keogh and Lieutenant Colonel Ian Harrington. The atmosphere inside the church was solemn as Dreams by The Cranberries played while the coffin was carried inside, setting a tone of reverence for the fallen athlete and soldier.

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Family Tributes and Personal Legacy

Reeves' four sisters, Louise, Shannon, Jodie, and Jessie, delivered emotional tributes that highlighted his role as the backbone of their family. Jodie Reeves spoke about his dedication to his mother, noting that he dedicated every fight to her and considered her his number one supporter. She described him as a father figure to them all and a man whose heart and presence touched the lives of everyone he met.

Shannon Reeves added her own voice to the mourning, stating that she would miss her brother every day she is alive. She affirmed that while he never deserved the tragic end to his career, his story and legacy would continue to inspire others. The sisters promised that nothing would ever be the same without him, but assured that he would never be forgotten by those who loved him.

Boxing Career and Public Advocacy

Lee Reeves had an impressive professional record, having won 16 of his 18 bouts since turning professional in 2018. His career took him to various international venues, including Canada and Colombia, before the fatal bout in Dublin on August 1. Beyond the ring, he was an ambassador for Limerick Treaty Suicide Prevention and a contestant on the BBC reality show Survivor in 2023, showcasing his commitment to mental health advocacy.

Fr Paschal Hanrahan, the Defence Forces head chaplain, praised Reeves for showing not just physical courage in the boxing ring but also moral courage and integrity in his work promoting mental health. The large crowd, which included thousands tuning into a livestream of the service, left framed photographs and wreaths outside the church bearing captions such as pride of Limerick and brother, cementing his status as a local hero and a respected figure in both the sporting and military communities.