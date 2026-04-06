Blue singer Lee Ryan has been banned from TikTok for the third time, citing discussions about the moon and ultra-processed foods as the reason. Ryan has shared his views on Instagram, claiming to be a victim of censorship and expressing his belief in a corrupt and controlling system. The news comes after the birth of his sixth child and follows his recent wedding in Seville.

Lee Ryan , the singer from the band Blue , has been banned from TikTok for the third time, according to a recent Instagram video. Ryan, 42, stated that his removal from the platform was due to his discussions about the moon and his views on ultra-processed foods (UPF). He expressed his belief that people are being controlled by a corrupt system, as he shared his thoughts on his new social media account.

Ryan's comments included criticism of NASA's moon landing claims and warnings about certain foods he believes are harmful. The singer's stance led to his repeated banning, prompting him to move his content to Instagram. \In his Instagram posts, Ryan further elaborated on his ban, stating that he was being penalized for speaking the truth about the world, and accusing the system of controlling the public. He mentioned that the system makes people sick and then profits from providing remedies. This recent incident comes after Ryan welcomed his sixth child in September, a baby girl with his wife, Verity Paris. The news of the baby's arrival was shared on the official Blue Instagram page, with congratulations from his bandmates, Duncan James, Antony Costa, and Simon Webbe. Ryan also has three children with Verity and two children from previous relationships. \Besides his social media controversies and family life, Ryan and Verity had a lavish wedding ceremony in Seville last October, two years after their secret legal ceremony in Gibraltar. The couple moved to Spain three years ago to start a family. The Seville wedding was a celebration for family and friends, after missing out on a big wedding day due to pandemic restrictions. The event was described by Lee as a dream, he admitted to crying several times during the ceremony. The couple's children also played a role in the wedding, with their daughters as flower girls and Lee walking down the aisle with their newborn son. The singer's comments and actions show an individual speaking out against specific topics while experiencing personal success in his career and family life, and raising questions about the truth of what we are told





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