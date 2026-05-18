Lee's mother defends son's absence, reveals last conversation details

Trisha, the mother of Lee, who is experiencing a missing person situation, has spoken out to defend her son and express frustration towards Katie, who had a conversation with Lee on Wednesday but has now called him a 'missing person' herself.

Today, Lee 's mother Trisha , 61, a medium, has defended her son amid increasing speculation about his whereabouts. A fan, Jane, commented on her Facebook post promoting her psychic show, accusing Katie of exploiting Lee .

In response, Trisha condemned Katie and claimed to receive backlash while Lee remains missing. She revealed the last time she spoke to him, he had 'ties around his hand and was in a van' with a hood over his head. Katie, meanwhile, stated that Lee called her on Wednesday with 'ties around his hands' and 'was in a van.

' Trisha described Lee as a 'missing person' and expressed the belief that he was unable to leave the Emirate due to the lack of an 'exit stamp'





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Missing Person Law Crime Trisha Katie Dubaivision Lee

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