Leeds Bus Diversions for Remembrance Sunday Parade

Major bus route changes affect Leeds city centre on Remembrance Sunday between 10am and 12.30pm due to traffic closures on The Headrow.

Commuters and residents in Leeds are preparing for significant transport disruptions as the city hosts its annual Remembrance Sunday parade through the city centre. The event is scheduled to take place between 10am and 12.30pm on Remembrance Sunday, requiring extensive road closures and public transit adjustments to ensure safety and order during the proceedings.

Core Traffic Closures and Event Schedule

The primary impact of the event centers on The Headrow, where parts of the road will be completely closed to vehicular traffic during the parade hours. This closure is a necessary measure to accommodate the procession and the large crowds expected to gather along the route, directly affecting access to several key commercial and civic areas within the central district.

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In addition to the street parade, a formal service of remembrance will be held at the Leeds Minster. This dual-component event ensures that both the ceremonial march and the solemn religious observance can proceed without interference from regular urban traffic flows, creating a focused environment for attendees and participants alike throughout the specified timeframe.

Specific Bus Route Alterations Explained

Public transport operators have implemented detailed diversion plans for multiple bus services to navigate around the closed zones. Services numbered 4, 4F, 16, 16A, and 40 will be diverting their routes specifically between 11.30am and 12.15pm, aligning with the peak activity period of the parade to minimize congestion and allow safe passage for all involved parties.

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For instance, certain buses will follow a normal route to York Street before diverting via St Peter's Street, Eastgate, and Vicar Lane, eventually resuming their standard path from the Corn Exchange. Other services starting from Vicar Lane at bus stop Victoria Q will divert via Kirkgate to resume a normal route, ensuring that critical connectivity is maintained despite the temporary restrictions on direct access.

Impact on Key Stops and Service Termini

Passengers traveling to major landmarks must note that some services will not serve Leeds General Infirmary during this event. Buses starting from City Square will divert via Boar Lane to resume a normal route, while others heading towards Leeds will miss stops at Headrow A and Station C, requiring travelers to adjust their boarding locations accordingly.

Further diversions include buses terminating at South Parade or altering their paths to avoid specific streets. For example, services starting from Park Row will divert via Infirmary Street, St Paul's Street, Queens Street, and Northern Street, while others starting from Leeds Bus Station will use Eastgate before diverting via Vicar Lane, New Market Street, Duncan Street, Boar Lane, and Infirmary Street to resume normal operations at King Street.

Extended Network Disruptions and Next Steps

The ripple effects of these closures extend to outer routes, with services such as 72 towards Leeds diverting via the Inner Ring Road, New York Road, St Peter's Street, and Eastgate to reach Leeds Bus Station. Similarly, service 163 towards Leeds City Centre will divert via Duke Street, Kirkgate, and Cross York Street to terminate at York Street Cultural C, highlighting the widespread nature of the logistical adjustments.

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Travelers are advised to check specific service updates before departure, as routes like those serving Bramley and Horsforth (Services 49, 50, 50A) will divert via Albion Street, Woodhouse Lane, Clarendon Road, Hanover Way, and Park Lane. These measures are designed to balance respect for the commemorative event with the need to keep essential transport links functional across the wider metropolitan area.