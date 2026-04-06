Leeds Charity Worker Spends Easter Serving the Homeless, Defying Stormy Weather

Homeless Street Angels co-founder Becky Joyce spent her Easter Sunday preparing and delivering 100 breakfasts to people experiencing homelessness in Leeds, overcoming the challenges of Storm Dave and balancing her family commitments.

While many families enjoyed Easter brunch and watched children search for chocolate eggs, a Leeds charity worker dedicated her Easter Sunday to a very different cause. Becky Joyce, co-founder of Homeless Street Angels, began her day hours before dawn, cooking and delivering 100 full English breakfasts to individuals experiencing homelessness in the city.

Her efforts were made even more challenging by the cold and wet conditions brought on by Storm Dave, but for Becky, this was simply another day of going above and beyond. She exemplifies a relentless commitment to helping others, and this Easter Sunday was no exception to this trait.\Becky shared a glimpse of her busy day on social media, posting photos of the outreach effort. These photographs showed the 100 breakfasts she and her team prepared, alongside Easter eggs, all with the goal of brightening the faces of those spending the holiday on the streets. Her day didn't end there. After the outreach concluded at 1 PM, she returned home to host a family Easter lunch and egg hunt for 22 family members. Her day began long before sunrise, meticulously preparing a trail of Easter gifts for her grandson, setting the scene for a memorable morning before the main activities began. The day's schedule was a demanding one by any account, a whirlwind of activity that spanned from the early hours well into the afternoon. However, Becky, as always, appeared to handle it all with remarkable energy and grace. Her post quickly garnered appreciation and admiration from the local community. Many people expressed awe at her dedication and unyielding commitment, especially considering her personal health challenges. One commenter, Christine Kirkbride Cavney, wrote a message praising Becky's accomplishment. Sandra Elaine Hayton wrote, calling Becky a 'Wonder woman, superwoman, hero, angel...all wrapped into one beautiful package.'\The gesture of a hot breakfast and a small Easter treat was about more than just food for those on the receiving end. The stormy weather compounded the difficulties of life on the streets. Therefore, the simple act of providing a warm meal offered a moment of comfort and care, a respite from the harsh realities of their daily lives. The fact that the outreach occurred during Easter weekend provided special meaning to the act. Becky demonstrated that while many were celebrating the holiday with loved ones, for some, the essence of Easter is found in caring for those who might otherwise be overlooked or forgotten. She embodies the spirit of compassion and selflessness. Her work with Homeless Street Angels is a testament to the power of one person's dedication to making a difference, one meal, one act of kindness, at a time. Her example is a beacon of hope and a reminder that even in challenging circumstances, the most vulnerable among us can still be supported and cared for. This is a story of community, compassion, and the unwavering dedication of an individual to improving the lives of others





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