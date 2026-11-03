Leeds City of Languages Festival Returns November 9-22

The University of Leeds hosts the Leeds City of Languages festival from November 9 to 22, featuring over 100 events in nearly 30 languages to celebrate the city's linguistic diversity and cultural heritage.

The University of Leeds is set to host the Leeds City of Languages festival, a major cultural event returning for the second year. This year's celebration runs from November 9 to 22, featuring a comprehensive programme of activities designed to highlight the region's vibrant multilingual community.

Organisers have announced a schedule of more than 100 distinct events spanning nearly 30 different languages. The festival aims to showcase the linguistic diversity of Leeds, a city where residents speak over 170 different languages. The events range from film screenings and live performances to educational workshops and language taster sessions.

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Core Festival Activities and Highlights

The two-week programme offers a diverse array of cultural experiences for participants. Highlights include a two-day celebration dedicated to Korean culture, allowing attendees to explore its traditions and modern influences. Visitors will also have the opportunity to watch a flamenco performance and engage with presentations on Mongolian dance, music, and heritage.

Literary and cinematic arts are central to this year's lineup. The festival will feature a screening of the award-winning Italian film Faia Mia, which translates to sweetheart. Additionally, the event marks the launch of Mother Tongue, Other Tongue, an anthology of poetry created by young people living in Yorkshire.

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Community Art and School Partnerships

As part of the broader Leeds400 celebrations, the University of Leeds has partnered with Leeds City Council on the Many Languages, One Leeds initiative. This project invites young people to create colourful tiles that celebrate the languages they speak and what Leeds means to them personally.

These individual tiles will be assembled into a collective artwork spelling out the word LEEDS. The final installation will be displayed to the public after the festival concludes. This collaborative art piece serves as a tangible symbol of the city's multicultural identity and community engagement.

Educational Outreach and Public Engagement

A dedicated schools programme will run throughout the festival, introducing young students to various languages and cultures. Leeds Libraries will host Story and Rhyme Time sessions specifically designed for under-fives to foster early language development. Free public talks will explore critical topics, including the protection of endangered languages and the benefits of bilingualism.

Safia Martinho, associate professor of Portuguese at the University of Leeds and a key festival organiser, emphasised the city's strength in diversity. She stated that the festival recognises the linguistic talent within the community while inspiring more people to discover the opportunities that language learning provides. Co-organiser Bettina Hermoso Gomez, associate professor in Spanish, added that learning a language is enjoyable, enriching, and genuinely life changing.

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Impact and Future Development

Last year's festival reached more than 10,000 people across Yorkshire and beyond. It received awards for its community impact and innovation, highlighting its success in connecting diverse groups. The event evolved from Leeds Language Week, which was launched in 2023 as part of Leeds 2023 Year of Culture.

The University of Leeds' School of Languages, Cultures and Societies now provides funding for the event. This financial support ensures the festival can continue to grow and serve the community. The return of the Leeds City of Languages festival in November marks a significant moment for cultural preservation and community cohesion in the city.