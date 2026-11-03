Leeds Drug Dealer Avoids Jail After Hiding Cocaine Under Armpits

Walid Noorzai avoided jail at Leeds Crown Court for hiding cocaine under his armpits. The judge accepted his rehabilitation after he turned his life around.

A Leeds drug dealer who concealed bags of cocaine under his armpits has successfully avoided a prison sentence. The judge at Leeds Crown Court accepted that the defendant has completely turned his life around, leading to a lenient outcome for the serious criminal offense.

Arrest Details And Hidden Drugs

Walid Noorzai, 30, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs. This plea was entered on the very first day of his trial last Monday. The case began in June 2022 when police observed his VW Golf speeding around a corner on Gipton Wood Road in Leeds.

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Officers smelled cannabis inside the vehicle and conducted a search. They initially found a mobile phone and £110 in cash. After taking Noorzai back to the station, a thorough search revealed ten bags of cocaine hidden under his armpits.

Home Search Reveals Drug Operations

Subsequent searches of the defendant's house uncovered £585 in cash and two additional mobile phones. Judge Richard Mansell noted that these devices contained evidence that Noorzai was clearly running a drug line. Messages showed him taking orders and dispatching runners for deliveries.

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He resides at Lingfield Drive, Leeds, and the court heard how he actively managed this illegal operation. The evidence suggested a structured approach to distributing illicit substances to customers in the local area.

Previous Convictions And Rehabilitation

Noorzai had received a suspended sentence for section 20 grievous bodily harm in September 2021. He had punched a man in the street, causing a broken jaw. However, his defense counsel Imran Khan told the court that his client had completed all 200 hours of this previous sentence.

The lawyer argued that Noorzai had totally turned his life around since that incident. He highlighted that the defendant had obtained a full-time job as an engineer for Network Rail. This significant career change demonstrated a serious commitment to legal employment.

Family Life And Final Judgment

Further mitigation revealed that Noorzai had gotten married and his wife is currently pregnant with their second child. Mr Khan stated that his client was truly scared and decided to take positive action. He emphasized that the defendant went out of his way to make a positive change in his life.

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Concluding the proceedings, Judge Richard Mansell praised the defendant for his efforts. He told Noorzai that what he had done was to his credit. The judge affirmed that he had proved he could rehabilitate himself, which was the key factor in avoiding a jail term for the drug supply charges.