Official data from the Leeds Observatory reveals 3690 drug offences occurred across the city between October 2025 and September 2026 highlighting key crime locations.

Official statistics published by the Leeds Observatory have identified the specific neighborhoods within Leeds that experienced the highest volume of drug-related crimes during a designated twelve-month reporting period. The data covers the timeframe between October 2025 and September 2026 and highlights the distribution of criminal activity across the city.

A total of 3,690 drug offences were recorded across Leeds during this specific twelve-month window. The law enforcement classification for these offences encompasses possession of controlled substances, trafficking, supply, and production activities. The release of this data provides a granular view of where law enforcement agencies are encountering the most significant challenges in maintaining public safety.

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Leeds City Center Leads Offence Statistics

Leeds city center recorded the highest number of reports with 739 drug offences documented between October 2025 and September 2026. This figure represents the single largest concentration of illicit drug activity within the city boundaries during the specified period. The high volume of reports in the central district likely correlates with the dense population and commercial activity typical of the urban core.

The city center data underscores the persistent challenge of managing drug-related crime in high-traffic commercial and social hubs. Law enforcement strategies in this area require significant resources due to the sheer volume of incidents reported. The Leeds Observatory data serves as a critical baseline for evaluating the effectiveness of current policing strategies in the most affected zone.

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Secondary Hotspots in Beeston and Cottingley

Beeston West and Cottingley emerged as the second most significant location for drug offences with 205 reports recorded during the same twelve-month period. This substantial number places the area well above the city average for other neighborhoods. The concentration of 205 incidents indicates a sustained presence of drug-related activity in this specific residential and commercial area.

The disparity between the city center and the next highest location is notable, with Beeston West and Cottingley recording less than a third of the offences found in the center. However, the volume remains significant enough to warrant focused police attention and community safety initiatives. Residents in this area have likely experienced a direct impact from the criminal activity documented in the official reports.

Tier Three Locations and Statistical Ties

Lincoln Green and St James recorded 103 drug offences between October 2025 and September 2026 placing it firmly in the third tier of hotspots. The data further indicates a three-way tie for the fifteenth position among the top locations with the most reports. This tiered distribution shows that while the city center is the epicenter, drug crime is spread across multiple distinct neighborhoods.

The specific breakdown of these 103 offences provides clarity on the geographic spread of illicit drug markets. It suggests that enforcement efforts must be distributed rather than centralized. The inclusion of a three-way tie for fifteenth place highlights that several other locations also contributed significantly to the overall count of 3,690 offences.

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Methodology and Data Source Context

The Leeds Observatory is the authoritative body responsible for compiling and publishing this official data. Their rigorous tracking of criminal incidents ensures that the figures for West Yorkshire Police are accurate and reliable for public consumption. The definitions used for classifying a drug offence are strict and align with national policing standards.

Policymakers and community leaders can use these specific numbers to allocate resources more effectively. Understanding that 739 offences occurred in the center while 205 occurred in Beeston West allows for targeted intervention. The data from October 2025 to September 2026 is now the standard reference point for assessing crime trends in Leeds.

Implications for Public Safety and Future Policing

The revelation of these specific locations helps the public understand the geographic reality of crime in their neighborhoods. It also provides accountability for the West Yorkshire Police force regarding their coverage of high-risk areas. The detailed list including the three-way tie at fifteenth offers a complete picture of the city's safety landscape.

As the city moves forward, these statistics will serve as a benchmark for measuring the success of any new anti-drug initiatives. The clear identification of Leeds city center and Beeston West as primary targets ensures that strategic planning is data-driven. The comprehensive nature of the report leaves no ambiguity about where the highest concentrations of criminal activity are located.