Kerry Thomas receives a suspended sentence at Leeds Crown Court after being caught with 18 bricks of cocaine, avoiding immediate jail time for the Class A drug supply offense.

A drug runner in Leeds has avoided immediate jail time after police discovered a significant quantity of Class A drugs inside his vehicle. Kerry Thomas, a 35-year-old resident of Whinney Hill Park in Brighouse, was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court following his guilty plea to possession with intent to supply. The court heard that Thomas was pulled over by officers who observed his Audi A4 driving at speeds exceeding the legal limit.

Cocaine Discovery During Traffic Stop

Prosecutor Beatrice Alsop outlined the evidence found during the search of the vehicle, which included 18 brick-sealed bags of cocaine. The estimated value of the seized narcotics was listed at £480. In addition to the drugs, officers located two Kinder eggs in the loose centre console and a brown envelope marked with the word wage. This envelope contained over £400 in cash, further linking the defendant to drug distribution activities.

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Police also seized a mobile phone from the car, which contained evidence suggesting it had been used in a ring and bring drug supply operation. This finding supported the prosecution's argument that Thomas was actively involved in the distribution network rather than merely being a passive passenger or owner of the vehicle.

Courtroom Statements and Previous Record

Following his arrest, Thomas initially provided a prepared statement denying the offence. He claimed that the drugs found in the vehicle did not belong to him. However, he later answered no comment to all further police questions, leaving his defense without the benefit of a coherent verbal explanation during the initial investigation. The court noted that Thomas has a history of offending, with three convictions recorded from four previous offences.

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His prior criminal record includes convictions for possession with intent to supply and the production of Class B drugs. This pattern of behavior was highlighted by the prosecution to counter any arguments that this was an isolated incident or a result of poor decision-making alone. The judge considered these prior convictions when determining the severity of the sentence, though the suspended nature of the term suggests the court weighed mitigating factors carefully.

Defence Arguments and Mitigation Factors

Defence counsel Anastasis Tasou presented a mitigation package aimed at securing a non-custodial sentence. Mr. Tasou explained that Thomas had become involved in the drug operation very briefly, stating that his primary motivation was to feed his own drug habit. The defence emphasized that Thomas is a devoted father and a key support for his daughter, who has undergone two heart surgeries. This personal responsibility was cited as a critical reason why imprisonment would have disproportionate negative consequences for his family.

A probation report submitted to the court described how Thomas's life had spiralled out of control after he lost his job due to an accident at work. The report noted that Thomas has since regained stability by gaining new employment as a supervisor at a roofing company. This restoration of professional stability was presented as evidence that he is capable of maintaining law-abiding behavior without the need for immediate incarceration.

Suspended Sentence and Probation Conditions

Judge Christopher Batty sentenced Kerry Thomas to two years in prison, but suspended the sentence for 18 months. In addition to the suspended prison term, the judge ordered Thomas to complete 200 hours of unpaid work. This combination of penalties is designed to punish the offence while allowing Thomas to maintain his employment and continue supporting his daughter. The judge explicitly stated that the only person who would suffer if Thomas were locked up is his daughter, whom he described as the most important thing in the defendant's life.

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The judge added that he does not want to see Thomas return to court, indicating a desire for the defendant to rehabilitate successfully. The suspended sentence serves as a final warning, meaning that if Thomas commits another offence during the 18-month suspension period, he will likely be sentenced for the original crime as well as any new charges. This structure aims to provide a clear pathway for compliance while maintaining the threat of imprisonment for future violations.