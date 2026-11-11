Leeds E-bike Robber Smith Sentenced for Violent Attacks

Court details the violent e-bike robberies committed by Smith in Leeds, including attacks on Skelton Grange Road and Thwaite Lane that left victims injured.

Smith, a resident of Brooklyn Street in Armley, has been sentenced to prison for a series of violent robberies targeting electric bicycle riders across Leeds. The court proceedings revealed that Smith utilized secluded footpaths and roads to ambush cyclists, stealing high-value equipment through force and intimidation.

The Core Details Of The Robbery Spree

On February 3 and March 17 this year, Smith accessed a secure underground car park located on Whitehall in Leeds city centre. His objective was to steal e-bikes parked in designated bays within the facility. CCTV footage presented to the court showed Smith alongside another man attempting to force open the locks on these bicycles, although they were unsuccessful in freeing the bikes during those specific attempts.

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The criminal activity escalated significantly later in the summer months. On August 10 at approximately 11:30 am, a victim was riding his e-bike from Castleford towards Leeds when he was intercepted by Smith and two accomplices. This confrontation took place on Skelton Grange Road, situated near the River Aire. The terrified rider attempted to escape but found himself trapped at a dead end, considering jumping into the river before ultimately surrendering his £3,400 bike.

Violent Confrontations And Victim Injuries

Just nine days after the incident on Skelton Grange Road, Smith engaged in another assault on a secluded path along Thwaite Lane in Hunslet. As a group of cyclists approached, Smith donned a balaclava and stepped directly in front of one of the riders. A physical melee broke out, during which Smith threw punches and kicks while attempting to seize a bicycle.

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The aggression resulted in serious harm to one of the victims, who sustained knee injuries and broken ribs despite being able to identify Smith to police afterward. Smith successfully stole an e-bike valued at £2,500 and fled the scene. The stolen vehicle also contained hundreds of pounds worth of additional items stored in its saddle bag, further increasing the financial loss suffered by the victim.

Stakeholder Positions And Judicial Observations

During the sentencing phase, mitigating lawyer Dan Lee argued that Smith had faced significant challenges with substance abuse. Lee described Smith as leading an unstable and chaotic lifestyle, suggesting these personal struggles contributed to his involvement in such crimes. However, the judicial response focused heavily on the calculated nature of the offenses rather than personal mitigation alone.

Recorder Simon Jackson KC delivered a stern assessment of Smith's actions, stating that the robberies were well-organized and meticulously planned. The judge emphasized that Smith specifically targeted quiet roads and paths to lie in wait for cyclists, demonstrating a clear understanding of how to maximize the element of surprise and minimize resistance from potential victims.

Real-World Impact And Safety Implications

The case highlights the growing vulnerability of cyclists in urban environments, particularly those using expensive electric bicycles. Smith's method of operating in groups, using disguises like balaclavas, and deploying violence underscores the organized nature of these thefts. The judge noted that Smith knew exactly where to position himself in different locations to ensure successful captures.

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The combination of premeditated location selection, group coordination, and the use or threat of violence marks these incidents as serious criminal behavior. The sentencing reflects the severity of endangering public safety for financial gain, serving as a stark warning regarding the consequences of targeting vulnerable road users in Leeds.