Leeds Festival Offers Top Performances and Interactive Content

American Express presents Roundhay Festival is a major new music festival in Leeds for its inaugural event. The lineup has been announced, featuring Pitbull, Lewis Capaldi, Jessie Murph, Kerr Mercer, Nieve Ella, Ber, and Amex Unsigned artist Maya Lane. With additional special guests Conan Gray and Jacob Alon, it promises to be an exciting event filled with performances and interactive content.

A major new Leeds summer music festival, American Express presents Roundhay Festival, has unveiled its lineup for the inaugural event. The festival will take place in Roundhay Park and tickets for Shows on July 3 and 4 are now on-sale.

Pitbull heads the Friday lineup, while Lewis Capaldi performs on Saturday. Additionally, five exciting acts - Jessie Murph, Kerr Mercer, Nieve Ella, Ber, and Amex Unsigned artist Maya Lane - have been added to the bill, along with previously confirmed special guests Conan Gray and Jacob Alon. The voting for Yorkshire's best music act ever is ongoing.

For the latest event news in Leeds, visit our Best in Leeds homepage, which also provides a guide to great things to do in the city. Musicians can download their favorite artists from Amazon and Apple Music. Explore Yorkshire, our new website, will celebrate Yorkshire's unique identity and destinations, while our newsletter brings all the best content together in one place for easy access.

The 2026 edition of Roundhay Festival will be kept updated with announcements, and our users will be informed when new details become available





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Leeds Festival American Express Presents Roundhay Festival Music Lineup Roundhay Park Headliners VS Limited-Time Ticket Sales

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